Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey Team Up for ‘The Office’ Podcast

By

Jenna Fischer Angela Kinsey
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

It looks like Pam and Angela might be finally getting along.

Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, who play Pam and Angela, respectively, in the famous NBC sitcom, have teamed up for an “Office”-related podcast.

In “Office Ladies,” which premieres Oct. 16 on Stitcher’s comedy network Earwolf, the former “Office” stars and real-life best friends will unpack their favorite episodes and offer behind-the-scenes details from the making of the beloved show. Listeners will also be able to submit their own questions to be answered by Fischer and Kinsey.

“As we close in on the 15th anniversary of the show, it seemed like a great time to share our stories and behind-the-scenes trivia with fans,” Fischer said in a statement. “Besides talking about ‘The Office,’ you can also hear us chat a little about our lives, our Target runs together, our friendship through the years.”

After its nine-season run on NBC, the Steve Carell-starring series found a new life on Netflix, where younger viewers were able to stream the classic comedy. In 2021, the series will leave Netflix for NBC’s forthcoming streaming platform. The network’s decision to snag the show isn’t surprising, considering the impressive streaming numbers it’s seen on Netflix. According to Nielsen data, the series was streamed for about 52 billion minutes in 2018.

“‘The Office’ was such an amazing chapter of our lives and it means so much to us that we get to share some of our memories of filming it with our audiences,” Kinsey said.

“Office Ladies” will be available on Stitcher, Apple Podcasts and Spotify among other podcast platforms.

