‘The Office’ vs. ‘It’s Always Sunny’: Steve Carell Responds to Rob McElhenney’s On-Set Taunts

CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Rob McElhenney of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” has ignited a turf feud with Steve Carell after posting an Instagram video taunting “The Office” star from the Dunder Mifflin set. In response, Carell offered the olive branch of a crossover episode.

McElhenney posted an Instagram video from the parking lot famous as the set of “The Office.”

“Apparently this is Dunder Mifflin, I guess, where they shot ‘The Office,'” he said. “I wasn’t 100% sure of that. But they’re gone now. They’re off the air.”

The bar inside Dunder Mifflin is now called Paddy’s.

“And now you got…” McElhenney said as he panned to “It’s Always Sunny” co-stars Charlie Day and Danny DeVito. “Sorry, Carell.” He captioned the post, “The bar inside Dunder Mifflin is now called Paddy’s.”

Carell tweeted a potential solution to the “blood feud”: a crossover episode titled “It’s Always Sunny in Scranton.”

The turf loss extends further than just the set of Dunder Mifflin. “The Office” will be leaving Netflix to find a new streaming home with NBC starting in 2021.

