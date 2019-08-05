×

‘The OA’ Canceled After Two Seasons at Netflix

The OA” will not be back for a third season at NetflixVariety has learned.

The mystery thriller starred Brit Marling as a blind woman who disappeared seven years ago only to suddenly return with her sight restored. Now referring to herself as The OA, or Original Angel, she then recruits a small team to help rescue other people who have disappeared by opening a portal to another dimension.

Marling co-created the series along with Zal Batmanglij in addition to starring. Both also executive produced along with Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Sarah Esberg from Plan B Entertainment and Anonymous Content’s Michael Sugar.

“We are incredibly proud of the 16 mesmerizing chapters of ‘The OA,’ and are grateful to Brit and Zal for sharing their audacious vision and for realizing it through their incredible artistry,” said Cindy Holland, vice president of original content for Netflix. “We look forward to working with them again in the future, in this and perhaps many other dimensions.”

Netflix does not typically release viewership data, with the streamer having said multiple times in the past, however, that they take viewership versus cost into account when deciding whether or not to renew a show.

In addition to Marling, the series also starred Emory Cohen, Patrick Gibson, Jason Isaacs, Ian Alexander, Phyllis Smith, Brendan Meyer, Brandon Perea, Will Brill, Sharon Van Etten, Scott Wilson, Alice Krieg, and Paz Vega.

Season 1 of “The OA” debuted in December 2016, while Season 2 debuted nearly three years later in March of this year. The series received mostly positive reviews from critics, with the two eight-episode seasons averaging an 84% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes between them.

