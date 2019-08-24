‘The Muppets’ Short-Form Series Coming to Disney Plus

Kermit, Miss Piggy and co. are coming to Disney Plus.

A short-form unscripted series starring the goofy puppets is set to premiere on the forthcoming Disney streaming service in 2020. The news was announced at the Disney Plus D23 Expo event.

The announcement came with a brief teaser of Kermit and Joe the Legal Weasel arguing over how many details about the series they were allowed to divulge.

“You are not authorized to offer a peak, sneak or otherwise,” said the stubborn weasel in the brief clip. “I know how you frogs are, you’re always looking to leap into the next big thing.”

“I’d love to tell you more, but Joe The Legal Weasel is right behind me. Gulp,” wrote Kermit on his Twitter page.

The series will feature plenty of everyone’s favorite Muppets alongside celebrity guests. “Muppets Now” represents the latest entry to the “Muppets” franchise, which was started by Jim Henson. The most recent previous entry was “The Muppets” movie in 2012 and its sequel “Muppets Most Wanted.” The furry characters’ previous foray into the Disney-owned TV world didn’t last long, after their ABC series “The Muppets” was canceled after only one season back in 2016.

“Muppets Now” will be produced by Muppets Studios.