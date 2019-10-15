×

Amy Adams, Laura Dern to Produce ‘The Most Fun We Ever Had’ Adaptation at HBO

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Most Fun We Ever Had Claire Lombardo
CREDIT: Doubleday/Claire Lombardo

HBO is developing a series adaptation of the Claire Lombardo novel “The Most Fun We Ever Had” with Amy Adams and Laura Dern onboard as executive producers.

Described as a multigenerational saga spanning half a century, the story follows four sisters, each struggling to exist in the shadow of their parents’ idyllic marriage, whose lives are complicated by the unexpected return of the son one of them gave up for adoption fifteen years earlier.

Lombardo will pen the adaptation in addition to co-executive producing. Adams and Stacy O’Neil will executive produce under their Bond Group Entertainment banner, with Bond Group’s Kate Clifford co-producing. Dern and Jayme Lemons will executive produce via Jaywalker Pictures. Anya Epstein is onboard as showrunner. The Gotham Group’s Rich Green negotiated the deal on behalf of Ellen Levine and Alexa Stark at Trident Media Group.

Both Dern and Adams have found success with similar stories on HBO in the past few years. Dern won an Emmy for the her role in the first season of “Big Little Lies” along with a Golden Globe for the second season. She also picked up an Emmy and Golden Globe nomination for starring in the HBO film “The Tale.” Adams, meanwhile, earned an Emmy and a Golden Globe nomination for her starring role in the HBO limited series “Sharp Objects” in addition to another Emmy nomination for best limited series as a producer on “Sharp Objects.” Both the first season of “Big Little Lies” and “Sharp Objects” were based on novels by female authors, while the second season of “Big Little Lies” was based on an original story by “Big Little Lies” author Liane Moriarty.

Adams and Epstein are also currently working on a series adaptation of the Barbara Kingsolver novel “The Poisonwood Bible” at HBO as part of Adams’ first-look deal with the network. It was announced last year that Dern is set to star in and executive produce the limited series “The Dolls” alongside Issa Rae at the premium cabler.

“The Most Fun We Ever Had,” Lombardo’s debut novel, was first published back in June and became a New York Times bestseller. Her short fiction has appeared in Barrelhouse Magazine, Little Fiction, and Longform, among others. Her short story, “I Only Want to Talk About the Nice Things,” was one of 2016’s Best of the Net, and was number one on Longform’s 2015 fiction list.

Adams is repped by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Sloane Offer, while Bond Group is repped by WME and Sloane Offer. Dern and Jaywalker are repped by CAA while Dern is also repped by Untitled Entertainment.

More TV

  • Kevin Feige Marvel Studios Variety Cover

    Kevin Feige Named Chief Creative Officer of Marvel

    Kevin Feige’s universe continues to grow. The mastermind of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been named Chief Creative Officer, Marvel in addition to being president of Marvel Studios, VarietyI has learned. He will now be responsible for the overall creative direction of Marvel’s storytelling across mediums, including publishing, film, TV, and animation. Marvel TV and [...]

  • The Most Fun We Ever Had

    Amy Adams, Laura Dern to Produce 'The Most Fun We Ever Had' Adaptation at HBO

    HBO is developing a series adaptation of the Claire Lombardo novel “The Most Fun We Ever Had” with Amy Adams and Laura Dern onboard as executive producers. Described as a multigenerational saga spanning half a century, the story follows four sisters, each struggling to exist in the shadow of their parents’ idyllic marriage, whose lives [...]

  • Jennifer Aniston

    Jennifer Aniston Joins Instagram With a Rare 'Friends' Reunion Photo

    This is “The One Where Jennifer Aniston Joins Instagram and Crashes It With a Selfie.”  Aniston made her Instagram debut on Tuesday morning by sharing a photo of her and her five co-stars from the classic NBC sitcom “Friends.” The selfie, featuring Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc, temporarily crashed [...]

  • Palazzo Salimbeni, headquarters of the bank

    Federation, Mediaset, Lucisano, Team on Monte Paschi Bank Scandal Series

    Italy’s Mediaset and Lucisano Media Group have teamed up with France’s Federation Entertainment on a TV series for the international market titled “Sienna” centered around a multi-billion banking scandal the rocked Monte dei Paschi di Siena, which is the world oldest bank. The skein which combines financial thriller and historical saga elements, marks a further [...]

  • LeBron James

    LeBron James Wades Into NBA Controversy Even as China Resumes Streaming Games

    Basketball superstar LeBron James has added fuel to the fire of the controversy engulfing the NBA over its self-censorship in line with China’s political interests — just as China appeared poised to quietly move toward defusing the issue with a resumption of online streaming for most games after a ban last week. James was criticized Tuesday for appearing to toe Beijing’s [...]

  • China presentation mipcom

    Reality Shows, Rom-Coms and Ping Pong Dramas: Chinese Producers Show Off TV Exports

    At its best, television serves as a mirror for its audience. This year, the Mipcom conference trained its annual country-of-focus spotlight on original TV content produced in China. That proved to be a timely choice as the conference came on the heels of last week’s headline-making clashes between Chinese and Western cultural values in the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad