Apple Releases ‘The Morning Show’ Teaser

Apple has released a first look at its upcoming drama, “The Morning Show,” starring Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carell and Reese Witherspoon.

The series, showrun by Kerry Ehrin, is a fictional look at the goings-on of early morning television. Apple also said Monday that the show will debut exclusively on Apple TV Plus this fall.

In “The Morning Show,” Aniston, Carell and Witherspoon play individuals who work at the titular morning show. While the trailer only showed glimpses of their characters in photographs and posters, it did feature overlapping lines of dialogue from all three actors, designed to showcase their differences in opinions at how the value of such programs and people on said programs.

The teaser begins with the camera panning down a dark hallway behind the scenes at the show, with Aniston’s voice saying, “Good morning. I am bringing you some sad and upsetting news.” But then it cuts to slow pans of a closet filled with suits, a vanity in a dressing room. Aniston says, “Don’t you ever question my integrity in my house again,” while Carell offers that his character feels “that people are screaming for honest conversation.” As the camera pushes into the control room, Witherspoon says, “I think they want to know the person behind the facade.” She also says she wants “to win,” while Aniston says they are going to do things “my way.” Finally, the camera ends up on the set of the fictional show-within-the-show, with Witherspoon saying that people “want to trust that the person telling them the truth about the world is an honest person.”

The drama comes from Michael Ellenberg’s Media Res studio, based on an idea from Ellenberg, but also draws on background material from CNN senior media correspondent Brian Stelter’s 2013 book “Top of the Morning,” which recounted the recent rivalry between NBC’s “Today” and ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

“The Morning Show” is executive produced by Ehrin; Ellenberg; Aniston and Kristin Hahn through Echo Films; and Witherspoon and Lauren Levy Neustadter through Hello Sunshine. Mimi Leder also executive produces and directs.

Apple ordered two seasons of the show, with 10 episodes per season streaming exclusively on Apple TV Plus. The new service is an original video subscription service that will feature original shows, movies and documentaries. The app will be ad-free and programs will be available on demand.

Watch the trailer for “The Morning Show” below: