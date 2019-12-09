×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘The Morning Show’ Scores Apple’s First Ever Golden Globe Nominations

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Morning Show Apple
CREDIT: Courtesy of Apple

Apple’s flagship drama “The Morning Show” picked up the recently-launched streamer’s first Golden Globe nominations on Monday.

Series stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon were both nominated in the best actress in a drama category. The series itself was also nominated in the best drama series category. Witherspoon and Aniston will now compete against Olivia Colman (“The Crown”), Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”), and Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies”). The show will go up against the same shows in the drama series race along with HBO’s “Succession.”

Read the full list of nominations here.

The Morning Show” stars Aniston, Witherspoon, Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Bel Powley, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Karen Pittman, Desean Terry, and Janina Gavankar. The show was picked up for two seasons when it was first ordered at Apple in 2017. Jay Carson created the series, with Kerry Ehrin later coming onboard to redevelop it and serve as executive producer and showrunner. The series is executive produced by Aniston and Kristin Hahn through Echo Films; Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter through Hello Sunshine; Michael Ellenberg through Media Res, the studio; and Mimi Leder, who also directs.

The show was one of four major scripted originals Apple made available upon the launch of Apple TV Plus in November, along with “See,” “For All Mankind,” and “Dickinson.” “The Morning Show” has received mixed reviews from critics, holding approval ratings of just over 60% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic. In his review for Variety, Daniel D’Addario wrote, ‘The Morning Show,’ in trying to sell all sides of its story without committing to telling a single one well, falls startlingly short. And, worst of all, there’s not a human worth caring about in sight.”

More TV

  • Game of Thrones Kit Harington

    'Game of Thrones' Season 8 Picks Up One Golden Globe Nomination

    The long night surrounding “Game of Thrones” Season 8 will continue for at least a little longer The HBO behemoth, which came to an end with its controversial eighth season back in May, scored one Golden Globe nomination on Monday morning. Kit Harington was nominated for best actor in a drama series, with the rest [...]

  • Morning Show Apple

    'The Morning Show' Scores Apple's First Ever Golden Globe Nominations

    Apple’s flagship drama “The Morning Show” picked up the recently-launched streamer’s first Golden Globe nominations on Monday. Series stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon were both nominated in the best actress in a drama category. The series itself was also nominated in the best drama series category. Witherspoon and Aniston will now compete against Olivia [...]

  • Golden Globes Placeholder

    Golden Globes 2020: The Complete Nominations List

    Nominations for the 77th Golden Globe Awards were announced early Monday morning by Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning and Susan Kelechi. The best of the year in both TV and film will be recognized at the Globes, with categories in drama and musical or comedy for each medium. Top contenders for best drama are “The Irishman,” [...]

  • Golden Globe statues appear on stage

    How to Watch the 2020 Golden Globe Nominations

    The Golden Globes annually award the year’s best TV shows and films and this year promises lots of possible surprises. TV shows like “The Crown,” “Fleabag,” and “Pose” are sure to make a splash this year, but will they steal the show with their nominations? This year’s nominations will be announced from the Beverly Hilton [...]

  • Marc Antoine d'Halluin

    Marc Antoine d'Halluin to Succeed Sam Barnett as MBC Group CEO

    Marc Antoine d’Halluin has been appointed CEO of leading Middle Eastern free-to-air satellite network MBC Group following the resignation in October of Sam Barnett as chief of the Dubai-based broadcaster. D’Halluin, who will take up the post in January, has plenty of experience in the pay- and satellite-TV sphere both in Europe and the Middle [...]

  • Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths:

    'Crisis on Infinite Earths' Recap: A 'Titans' Cameo and a Fallen Hero

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One,” the premiere of the 2019 “Arrowverse” crossover. Bringing “Crisis on Infinite Earths” to the small screen has been years in the making, so it’s no surprise the epic five-part crossover kicked off with plenty of action on Sunday night [...]

  • Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths:

    'Arrowverse' Team on 'Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One' Loss and Crossover Stakes (SPOILERS)

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One,” the premiere of the 2019 “Arrowverse” crossover event on the CW. The “Arrowverse” “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover kicked off with a bang: Oliver Queen aka the Green Arrow’s (Stephen Amell) death. With “Crisis” finally here, Harbinger (Audrey Marie [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad