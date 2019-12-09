‘The Morning Show’ Scores Apple’s First Ever Golden Globe Nominations

Apple’s flagship drama “The Morning Show” picked up the recently-launched streamer’s first Golden Globe nominations on Monday.

Series stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon were both nominated in the best actress in a drama category. The series itself was also nominated in the best drama series category. Witherspoon and Aniston will now compete against Olivia Colman (“The Crown”), Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”), and Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies”). The show will go up against the same shows in the drama series race along with HBO’s “Succession.”

Read the full list of nominations here.

“The Morning Show” stars Aniston, Witherspoon, Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Bel Powley, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Karen Pittman, Desean Terry, and Janina Gavankar. The show was picked up for two seasons when it was first ordered at Apple in 2017. Jay Carson created the series, with Kerry Ehrin later coming onboard to redevelop it and serve as executive producer and showrunner. The series is executive produced by Aniston and Kristin Hahn through Echo Films; Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter through Hello Sunshine; Michael Ellenberg through Media Res, the studio; and Mimi Leder, who also directs.

The show was one of four major scripted originals Apple made available upon the launch of Apple TV Plus in November, along with “See,” “For All Mankind,” and “Dickinson.” “The Morning Show” has received mixed reviews from critics, holding approval ratings of just over 60% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic. In his review for Variety, Daniel D’Addario wrote, ‘The Morning Show,’ in trying to sell all sides of its story without committing to telling a single one well, falls startlingly short. And, worst of all, there’s not a human worth caring about in sight.”