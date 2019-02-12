×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

How ‘The Missing’ Team Created a New Series for Tcheky Karyo’s ‘Baptiste’

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: All3Media

The team behind hit drama series “The Missing” have expanded the universe, and Tcheky Karyo’s Julien Baptise is back in action. This time the French detective is helping a man (Tom Hollander) find his niece, a sex worker who has disappeared in Amsterdam. As with the earlier show, BAFTA-winning writers Harry Williams and Jack Williams created the series through their Two Brothers shingle. Ahead of launching on the BBC and  being screened at the Drama Days event in Berlin, it has already sold widely and is set to light up schedules in 2019. Two Brothers’ head of drama and series executive producer Chris Aird lifts the lid on “Baptiste.”

How did a show using Tcheky Karyo’s Baptiste character come about?

Jack and Harry had a really clear sense that they wanted to expand the universe of ‘The Missing,’ that there was a lot left in that world they created. I think Tcheky’s character made such an impression in those first two series that [he] seemed an obvious jumping-off point. By stealth the character had presented himself almost, people have always responded so positively to him.

Related

What is it about the character that people respond to?

Tcheky is a very soulful guy when you meet him and it comes though on the screen. ‘The Missing’ was a character piece first and foremost, Jack and Harry write character pieces, but then use thriller plots. For those reasons it looked like he was the best way to keep making shows set in this world.

What are the similarities and differences between ‘Baptiste’ and ‘The Missing’?

It is very much its own show. We set out to make a new show called ‘Baptiste,’ but it is set in the same world as ‘The Missing.’ There are tonal references as well as the character of Baptiste himself, his wife Celia, his child and his grandchild. We’re also using the same composer Dominik Scherrer – and so the music will help you feel like you are in the same world.

“Baptiste is his own man, and people will realize this is its own show”

It is also set up as a totally new show for people that did not catch ‘The Missing’?

Baptiste is his own man, and people will realize this is its own show. When people see episode one they will see the way it is set up and that they can come to it completely fresh. Of course, one of the reasons to do the show in this way is to expand the kinds of story we can tell.

Amsterdam looms large, was it all shot on location?

The story is set in Amsterdam and shot extensively there, and also lot in Belgium, in Antwerp and Ghent, doubling for Amsterdam. Ghent was particularly useful because built on canals so quite a nice match.

One half is exquisitely beautiful and the other side has this bizarre decadent sex industry powering it which is what our story is about, getting under the skin of that and really understanding the human cost.

What was the approach to filming in the city?

Borkur Sigthorsson who directed the first block really drew on Amsterdam as a character. He had clear ideas about how he wanted to film this, there’s a lot of work on long lenses making it feel very real, placing the characters in the world, getting out onto the street, looking through windows, looking into cafes.

What made “The Missing” work and why will viewers gravitate to “Baptiste”

I think there are a lot of writers who write beautiful characters and a lot of writers who write surprising plots with twists and turns and reveals, but I think there are few that do both. I think that’s what Jack and Harry manage to do.

Are we likely to see more “Baptiste” after this initial outing?

We certainly hope so. Our aspiration for the show is we set something up here that people will want to see more of.

Popular on Variety

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety
    YF16WZHB

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

More TV

  • Jussie Smollett Good Morning America

    Jussie Smollett Reveals He's 'Pissed Off' in First Interview Since Attack

    In his first interview since he was attacked on Jan. 29, Jussie Smollett sat with ABC News’ Robin Roberts to share his feelings about the incident and address the rumors that he might not be telling the truth about the attack, which is being investigated as a possible hate crime. The full segment will air [...]

  • Patrick Stewart as Captain Jean-Luc Picard

    California Leads Industry in 2018 Television Production

    California claimed the leading share of television production in scripted series and pilots, a new report released on Wednesday from FilmLA showed. The agency’s 2018 television report revealed that California was home to 176 of the 467 series that were produced in 2017-18 for an industry-leading 38% share. FilmLA estimated that the economic value of [...]

  • Ginnifer Goodwin

    Ginnifer Goodwin Joins Lucy Liu in CBS All Access Series 'Why Women Kill'

    Ginnifer Goodwin has been cast in a lead role in the upcoming CBS All Access dramedy “Why Women Kill,” Variety has learned. The series details the lives of three women living in three different decades: a housewife in the ‘60s, a socialite in the ‘80s, and a lawyer in 2018, each dealing with infidelity in their [...]

  • Jon Avnet Todd Holland

    Directors Guild Names Jon Avnet, Todd Holland as Negotiations Co-Chairs

    The Directors Guild of America has taken the first step toward bargaining for a successor deal to its current master contract covering feature films and television. DGA president Thomas Schlamme announced Wednesday that Jon Avnet and Todd Holland have been appointed co-chairs of the next DGA Feature Film and Television Negotiations Committee. The DGA National [...]

  • 'Breaking Bad' Movie Will Air on

    'Breaking Bad' Movie Sequel With Aaron Paul Will Air on Netflix and AMC

    The planned “Breaking Bad” movie is coming to Netflix. Variety has confirmed with sources that the feature length follow-up to the critically acclaimed AMC series will stream on Netflix prior to airing on the cable network. That is the opposite roll out strategy from the original show. The series originally premiered on AMC in 2008 [...]

  • THE MASKED SINGER: L-R: Ricki Lake

    Fox's 'Masked Singer' Injects New Life Into a Lagging Genre

    Reality TV may have gotten its groove back, and it’s all thanks to a bunch of B-list celebrities attempting to carry a tune underneath elaborate costumes. The success of Fox’s “The Masked Singer” has injected new life in the unscripted world, which has struggled in recent years to generate the kind of buzz and excitement that [...]

  • Roger Stone

    Roger Stone Wants Judge to Look at Whether CNN Got Tipped of His Arrest

    WASHINGTON — Roger Stone wants a federal judge to look at whether the Justice Department prematurely released a draft copy of a sealed indictment and then enabled CNN to cover his early morning arrest. CNN says it was present at the arrest because its reporters noticed clues that an indictment was imminent, and sent a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad