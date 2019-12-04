×
Hit Israeli YA Drama 'The Missing' to Be Remade in India

Global content creation and distribution company ADD Content has inked a deal with India’s Abundantia Entertainment to develop an Indian remake of the hit Israeli young-adult drama “The Missing.”

The original series, created by Yaron Arazi and produced by ADD Content, has had three hit seasons on Nickelodeon Hot in Israel and has been commissioned for a fourth. The show follows a pair of siblings who move to a small town and find that their new neighborhood is awash with murky happenings.

Abundantia’s “The End,” starring popular Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, is due imminently on Amazon Prime Video, as is the second season of “Breathe,” featuring Abhishek Bachchan. “The Missing” is being produced under their YA-focused Filters banner.

Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, founder and head of international at ADD Content, said: “‘The Missing’ is a gripping series which has built up a strong fan base in Israel, and we’re confident that with Abundantia’s track record of hits for this generation and unrivaled local understanding of the market, we can replicate that success for a whole new audience. We’re also thrilled to be expanding ADD Content’s footprint in Asia with this deal, which marks our commitment to bringing compelling content to this market.”

Abundantia founder and chief executive Vikram Malhotra said: “I am delighted that we have found an amazing YA-focused story in ‘The Missing’ and a like-minded partner in ADD Content. I look forward to working with Hadas and her team to create the same magic with ‘The Missing’ in India.”

