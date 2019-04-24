‘The Mel Robbins Show’ Picked Up for Fall Debut in Syndication

Sony Pictures Television announced Tuesday that “The Mel Robbins Show,” its new one-hour syndicated talk show, has been picked up by Nexstar Media Group. The show will be hosted by author and speaker Mel Robbins. It will debut in syndication on Sept. 16 and clear 90% of U.S. television households.

The list of station groups joining Nexstar Media Group and Tribune Media in carrying the show includes CBS, Cox, Hubbard Broadcasting, Meredith Corporation, Scripps and Weigel Broadcasting Company.

“Mel’s already built an enormous fan base through her social media platforms, best-selling books and by being the #1 female speaker in the world,” said John Weiser, the president of First Run Television, SPT. “Adding Mel’s television show to these already established platforms will enable her to speak to millions of people every day. With Tribune and Nexstar Media Group as our strategic partners we will be able to bring Mel’s transformative vision to new audiences.”

The new show aims to provide viewers an action plan to pursue the goals and future they desire. Daytime TV veteran Mindy Borman will serve as executive producer. Borman previously launched and served as executive producer on “The Dr. Oz Show,” and has also produced “The View” and “Good Morning America.”

Robbins is a speaker and author who published the 2017 motivational book “The 5 Second Rule,” which was named the No. 1 audiobook in the world. She is also the co-founder and CEO of 143 Studios, a digital media company. Robbins began her career as a criminal defense attorney, then launched and sold several companies and hosted TV and radio programs for A&E, FOX, Cox Media, and CNN.