‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals the Identities of the Leopard, the Thingamajig

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

CREDIT: Fox

With the final round allowing just three contestants to participate, two singers were kicked off “The Masked Singer” in Wednesday night’s semi-finals.

The Thingamajig and the Leopard were both sent home, revealed to be NBA player Victor Oladipo and Grammy award-winning musician Seal.

To the shock of all present, Ken Jeong was the only one to correctly guess Oladipo. Nicole Scherzinger went with Markelle Fultz, while Jenny McCarthy selected Paul George for final guesses. Robin Thicke stuck with his original guess of Montell Jordan.

After speaking about having a tough year and alluding to having a knee brace and a kinseiology degree, the Thingamajig sang “Winter Wonderland” by Bing Crosby. Following the Thingamajig’s clue gift of an Indiana Jones-style hat and whip, Jeong went on one of his trademark nonsensical rants linking Indiana Jones to the Indiana Pacers and one of its players, Oladipo. This time, however, Jeong was correct.

The Leopard performed Shirley Bassey’s “Big Spender.” Scherzinger and Thicke correctly suspected Seal for their final guesses, while McCarthy went with Eric Benet. Jeong went with the wild guess of Jeff Goldblum.

“It was a lot of fun,” Seal said, “and I’m kind of sad that it’s over.”

In keeping with the episode’s holiday theme, the Fox performed Danny Hathaway’s “This Christmas.” Almost all of the judges thought the Fox was Jamie Foxx, though Robin Thicke stuck with his original thought of Wayne Brady. Nicole Scherzinger, however, felt the Fox could be Tyrese.

Jeong presented the most questionable evidence for the Fox being Jamie Foxx: One of the clues was the name “Richard,” and Jeong insisted that Foxx’s real name is Richard Bland, eventually forcing host Nick Cannon to refute that and assert that Foxx’s original name was Eric Marlon Bishop.

Sporting a Santa hat, the Rottweiler blew the panel away, once again, with a soulful version of The Killers’ classic “Mr. Brightside.” Scherzinger repeated her guess of Darren Criss, and Thicke agreed, though Jenny McCarthy put forward Arnel Pineda, the vocalist who replaced Steve Perry in Journey.

The Flamingo performed a stirring cover of Jeff Buckley’s “Hallelujah” on a near-empty stage. McCarthy guessed Adrienne Bailon, which Scherzinger seconded thanks to the latest clue — the name Israel. Bailon’s husband is named Israel.

In the season premiere, the Egg was revealed to be Olympic figure skater Jonny Weir, while Ice Cream was unmasked as professional gamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins. The second episode saw the revelation of the Eagle as Dr. Drew Pinsky; none of the panelists guessed his identity, including McCarthy, who worked with him on MTV. Retired heavyweight boxer and daughter of Muhammad Ali, Laila Ali, was also unmasked as the Panda.

Paul Shaffer turned out to be the Skeleton, though Jeong was sure it was Martin Short. Actress, comedian, and former co-host of “The View” Sherri Shepherd was the Penguin, and Raven-Symone was the Black Widow — though guest judge Anthony Anderson couldn’t figure out her identity despite her guest role on his series, “Black-ish.” “The Talk” host Kelly Osbourne was revealed as the Ladybug, while the Flower’s recognizable vocals turned out to be Godmother of Soul Patti LaBelle.

The Butterfly was revealed as Michelle Williams last week, while just yesterday the Tree turned out to be Ana Gasteyer.

  'The Masked Singer': Leopard, Thingamajig Identities

    With the final round allowing just three contestants to participate, two singers were kicked off "The Masked Singer" in Wednesday night's semi-finals. The Thingamajig and the Leopard were both sent home, revealed to be NBA player Victor Oladipo and Grammy award-winning musician Seal. To the shock of all present, Ken Jeong was the only one

More From Our Brands

