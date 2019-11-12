Studio Lambert Strikes Deal With ‘The Masked Singer’ Showrunner Izzie Pick Ibarra

Studio Lambert is linking up with Izzie Pick Ibarra, the showrunner and exec producer of Fox’s “The Masked Singer.” The development deal will see All3Media-backed Studio Lambert and Pick Ibarra work together on new projects and others already in the works at Stephen Lambert’s shingle.

Having relocated from the U.K. to the U.S. 15 years ago to showrun “Dancing With the Stars,” Pick Ibarra has created and overseen numerous unscripted shows. She has been a development consultant and producer for NBCUniversal and UTV, as an EVP for Ryan Seacrest Productions, and an SVP for BBC Worldwide.

“Izzie is a huge talent in our industry, and her enormous success this year with ‘The Masked Singer’ confirms she knows how to turn a good idea into a mega-hit,” Lambert said. “We’re delighted she has agreed to develop and produce her new ideas with us and to help sell and oversee some of our ideas as well.”

At Studio Lambert, Pick Ibarra will work with Jack Burgess, who runs the production outfit’s L.A. office, and Tim Harcourt, creative director.

“I have so many ideas I’m passionate about, which is why I’m so excited to have found a brilliant place to grow my ideas into hit shows,” Pick Ibarra said. “I think Jack, Tim and Stephen are at the top of their game and having great success making smart, innovative content, and I know this will be an exciting partnership.”

Studio Lambert is currently producing the reality series “The Circle,” which will be released on Netflix early next year, as well as new game show “The Hustler” for ABC with Craig Ferguson, and the 10th season of “Undercover Boss” for CBS.