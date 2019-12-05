×
‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals the Identity of the Butterfly

THE MASKED SINGER: The Butterfly in the “Clash of the Masks” episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, Dec. 4 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2019 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Michael Becker / FOX.
CREDIT: Michael Becker / FOX

Spoiler Warning: Do not read on unless you’ve watched Dec. 4’s episode of “The Masked Singer,” “Clash of the Masks.”

With seven masked singers left, Wednesday night’s episode of “The Masked Singer,” titled “Clash of the Masks,” revealed that the celebrity behind the Butterfly was Michelle Williams.

After four contestants split into duos, the Fox with the Butterfly and the Thingamajig with the Tree, the audience voted for who would remain safe in each pair. The remaining two contestants participated in a face-off challenge. The Butterfly and the Thingamajig sang “Believer” by Imagine Dragons and “Caught Up” by Usher, respectively. But the audience ultimately voted the Butterfly off.

Joel McHale returned to join panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thick and Nicole Scherzinger.

McCarthy, Scherzinger, and Thick correctly thought the Butterfly was Williams, while Jeong thought she was the Spice Girls’ Mel B. McHale guessed Victoria Beckham.

Williams was brought to tears during the reveal.

“It was a beautiful experience,” she said. “Yes, I’ve been on big stages, but for me personally, this was something for me to know, like, ‘No, you got this.’ What a confidence builder. And, um,” she choked up. “You’re right, you know? I haven’t worked all year since December of last year. So this was a way to come back strong, and I’m so glad to share with y’all.”

The remaining contestants, including the Fox, the Thingamajig, the Rottweiler, the Flamingo, the Tree, and the Leopard, will go on to compete next Tuesday, with the final five on Wednesday.

Nine contestants had already been unmasked on Fox’s hit show.

In the season premiere, the Egg was revealed to be Olympic figure skater Jonny Weir, while Ice Cream was unmasked as professional gamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins. The second episode saw the revelation of the Eagle as Dr. Drew Pinsky; none of the panelists guessed his identity, including McCarthy, who worked with him on MTV. Retired heavyweight boxer and daughter of Muhammad Ali, Laila Ali, was also unmasked as the Panda.

Paul Shaffer turned out to be the Skeleton, though Jeong was sure it was Martin Short. Actress, comedian, and former co-host of “The View” Sherri Shepherd was the Penguin, and Raven-Symone was the Black Widow — though guest judge Anthony Anderson couldn’t figure out her identity despite her guest role on his series, “Black-ish.” “The Talk” host Kelly Osbourne was revealed as the Ladybug, while just two weeks ago the Flower’s recognizable vocals turned out to be Godmother of Soul Patti LaBelle.

“I knew that Nick knew, and I knew you all knew,” LaBelle admitted, speaking of her close relationship with series host and friend Nick Cannon.

    Spoiler Warning: Do not read on unless you've watched Dec. 4's episode of "The Masked Singer," "Clash of the Masks." With seven masked singers left, Wednesday night's episode of "The Masked Singer," titled "Clash of the Masks," revealed that the celebrity behind the Butterfly was Michelle Williams. After four contestants split into duos, the Fox [...]

