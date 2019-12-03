‘The Mandalorian’ Is in Global Demand, If Not Global Markets

Fans are registering huge interest in “The Mandalorian” around the world, despite the fact that only those in a handful of markets can watch the Disney Plus series. Parrot Analytics measures demand for TV shows across social media, blogs, and elsewhere to produce a demand rating, and said the “Star Wars” spinoff was the most in-demand show in the world last week.

That follows its becoming the most in-demand show in the U.S., where the high-profile original has been available on Disney Plus since the service launched there Nov. 12, according to Parrot. Outside of the U.S., only consumers in the Australia, Netherlands and Puerto Rico can watch “The Mandalorian” legitimately, although there are widespread reports of its being pirated. Disney will launch its streamer in the major European markets next March.

“’The Mandalorian’ has risen to the top globally to overtake such formidable rivals as ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘The Crown,’ ‘The Flash’ and ‘Game of Thrones,'” Parrot said. “For the prior seven days ending Dec. 1, ‘The Mandalorian’ was 31.9 times more in-demand than the average title on a global basis.”

By way of comparison, “The Crown” was 15 times more in demand than the average show, “Stranger Things” about 19 times and “Game of Thrones” 28.3 times.