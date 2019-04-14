‘The Mandalorian’: First Look at ‘Star Wars’ Series Revealed by Jon Favreau

A galaxy far, far away just got a little bit bigger as “Star Wars” fans got a first look at “The Mandalorian.”

Disney debuted four new stills and roughly three minutes of teaser footage showing Pedro Pascal’s Mandalorian warrior, Carl Weathers’ character Greef Carga, and Gina Carano’s character Cara Dune during the Star Wars Celebration in Chicago on Sunday.

Pascal’s titular character is modeled after iconic bounty hunters Jango and Boba Fett from the earlier trilogies. He travels the outer reaches of the galaxy alone, far away from the laws of the New Republic.

The panel revealed that Carano’s character, Cara Dune, is an ex-Rebel Shock Trooper, while Weathers’ Greef Carga is the head of a guild of bounty hunters.

The series is set between “A New Hope” and “The Force Awakens,” sometime after the fall of the Empire and before the rise of the First Order.

“Star Wars: The Clone Wars” and “Star Wars Rebels” director Dave Filoni helmed the first episode. Taika Waititi (“Thor: Ragnarok”), Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa (“Dope”), and Deborah Chow (“Jessica Jones”) also directed several episodes. Jon Favreau served as writer and executive producer on the series.

The cast also includes Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito, Carano, Emily Swallow, Weathers, Omid Abtahi, and Werner Herzog. The series will premiere on Nov. 12, the launch date of the Disney+ streaming service.

Disney and Lucasfilm also released the trailer for the highly anticipated ninth installment in the main “Star Wars” trilogy, “The Rise of Skywalker,” on Friday. Watch that first look here.

See the images below.