×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘The Mandalorian’: First Look at ‘Star Wars’ Series Revealed by Jon Favreau

By

Jordan's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney

A galaxy far, far away just got a little bit bigger as “Star Wars” fans got a first look at “The Mandalorian.”

Disney debuted four new stills and roughly three minutes of teaser footage showing Pedro Pascal’s Mandalorian warrior, Carl Weathers’ character Greef Carga, and Gina Carano’s character Cara Dune during the Star Wars Celebration in Chicago on Sunday.

Pascal’s titular character is modeled after iconic bounty hunters Jango and Boba Fett from the earlier trilogies. He travels the outer reaches of the galaxy alone, far away from the laws of the New Republic.

The panel revealed that Carano’s character, Cara Dune, is an ex-Rebel Shock Trooper, while Weathers’ Greef Carga is the head of a guild of bounty hunters.

The series is set between “A New Hope” and “The Force Awakens,” sometime after the fall of the Empire and before the rise of the First Order.

“Star Wars: The Clone Wars” and “Star Wars Rebels” director Dave Filoni helmed the first episode. Taika Waititi (“Thor: Ragnarok”), Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa (“Dope”), and Deborah Chow (“Jessica Jones”) also directed several episodes. Jon Favreau served as writer and executive producer on the series.

The cast also includes Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito, Carano, Emily Swallow, Weathers, Omid Abtahi, and Werner Herzog. The series will premiere on Nov. 12, the launch date of the Disney+ streaming service.

Disney and Lucasfilm also released the trailer for the highly anticipated ninth installment in the main “Star Wars” trilogy, “The Rise of Skywalker,” on Friday. Watch that first look here.

See the images below.

Popular on Variety

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

More TV

  • 'The Mandalorian': Star Wars Series Gets

    'The Mandalorian': First Look at 'Star Wars' Series Revealed by Jon Favreau

    A galaxy far, far away just got a little bit bigger as “Star Wars” fans got a first look at “The Mandalorian.” Disney debuted four new stills and roughly three minutes of teaser footage showing Pedro Pascal’s Mandalorian warrior, Carl Weathers’ character Greef Carga, and Gina Carano’s character Cara Dune during the Star Wars Celebration [...]

  • Dish Sends Subscribers to HBO NOW

    Dish Directs Subscribers to Buy HBO Now for 'Game of Thrones' as Dispute Rages On

    Even as “Game of Thrones” returns on Sunday night for its final season, the dispute between HBO and Dish keeps dragon on. In order to pacify “Thrones” fans who are also Dish subscribers, the satellite provider has taken the unconventional approach of directing customers to how they can separately sign up for HBO Now. Dish’s [...]

  • Gabrielle Carteris

    SAG-AFTRA National Board Approves Commercials Contract

    SAG-AFTRA’s national board has unanimously approved a three-year successor deal to its commercials contracts, triggering a ratification vote by its 160,000 members. The union announced the approval Saturday night. It touted the deals as a landmark agreements due to “flexible” alternative compensation models to promote growth of union-covered commercial work and protections against workplace sexual [...]

  • SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "Emma Stone"

    'Saturday Night Live' Takes on College Admissions Scandal and Julian Assange (Watch)

    Michael Keaton appeared in the April 13 “Saturday Night Live” cold open sketch as Julian Assange to counter Kate McKinnon’s Lori Loughlin and Pete Davidson’s Michael Avenatti for who committed the “craziest” crime. In a take on MSNBC’s “Lockup,” a couple of inmates (played by Chris Redd, Kenan Thompson and Kyle Mooney) were comparing notes [...]

  • Patton Oswalt arrives at a screening

    Patton Oswalt, David Simon, Danny Zuker, More WGA Members Post Termination Letters

    High-profile members of the Writers Guild of America, including Patton Oswalt, David Simon, Shawn Ryan, Michael Schur, John August, Amy Berg, Danny Zuker and many more have gone public with letters formally firing their agents in compliance with the WGA’s order to do so. The order from the WGA came down Friday night after negotiations [...]

  • Bill Maher Barr Trump

    Bill Maher Skewers Attorney General William Barr, Kirstjen Nielsen Departure (Watch)

    Bill Maher kicked off his “Real Time” monologue Friday with a few cheeky references to this weekend’s big event, Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival’s first weekend, featuring acts like Kacey Musgraves and Ariana Grande. “Just what America needs, another reason to take drugs,” he joked. “Coachella lasts two weekends, like a cabinet member who [...]

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe Joins 'Westworld' Season 3

    Lena Waithe is riding into “Westworld.” Variety has learned that Waithe has signed on for a role in the upcoming third season of the HBO drama series. The exact nature of Waithe’s role is being kept under wraps. Waithe previously starred in and wrote for the Netflix series “Master of None.” She won the Emmy [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad