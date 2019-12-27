×
‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Confirmed by Jon Favreau

The Mandalorian Disney Star Wars
CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney/Lucasfilm

    “The Mandalorian” will be coming back to Disney Plus for a second season. Showrunner and creator Jon Favreau confirmed the renewal via Twitter, saying that the second installment is slated to debut in Fall 2020. Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020 pic.twitter.com/8VQYLDMQ0V — Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) December 27, 2019 The series, which released its [...]

