‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Confirmed by Jon Favreau

“The Mandalorian” will be coming back to Disney Plus for a second season. Showrunner and creator Jon Favreau confirmed the renewal via Twitter, saying that the second installment is slated to debut in Fall 2020. Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020 pic.twitter.com/8VQYLDMQ0V — Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) December 27, 2019 The series, which released its [...]
CBS is sure going to miss “The Big Bang Theory.” The long-running sitcom, which ended in May after 12 seasons, was a ratings bazinga for the Eye network up until the very end. And in fitting with its popularity, the comedy’s May 16 finale, “The Change Constant”/”The Stockhom Syndrome,” was the highest-rated telecast of a [...]
Lee Mendelson, the producer behind more than 50 animated TV specials featuring Charlie Brown and the “Peanuts” gang, died on Christmas Day at his home in Hillsborough, Calif., after a long battle with cancer. He was 86. Mendelson also wrote the lyrics to “Christmas Time Is Here,” a song featured in “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” [...]
A lot can change in a few short years. Technology moves quickly, and so do colloquialisms. But when Megan Abbott and Gina Fattore were adapting Abbott’s 2012 novel “Dare Me” for a 2019 audience, they made it a point to focus more on the universality of a coming-of-age drama and how sometimes one relationship can [...]
“Stranger Things” star and host of “Prank Encounters” Gaten Matarazzo offered some insider details on both of the shows he’s working on, as well as his thoughts on Season 4 of the Duffer brothers-produced series and his favorite fan theory. “Stranger Things” Season 3, which premiered on Netflix in June, introduced a new evil, forcing [...]
SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched Season 2 of “You,” streaming now on Netflix. Some actors delight in playing villainous characters. Penn Badgley is not one of them — at least, not when it comes to playing murderous stalker Joe Goldberg in Netflix’s “You.” “Playing Joe is not this terribly [...]
Live in Los Angeles long enough and, chances are, you’ve encountered a “Forty,” or at least some semblance of the screenplay-touting rich-kid character in Season 2 of Netflix’s “You,” played by James Scully. Forty Quinn is a co-owner of a health food store, a business he inherited from his wealthy parents, and twin brother to [...]