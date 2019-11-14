‘The Mandalorian,’ ‘Pose,’ ‘Stranger Things’ Among Nominees for Top TV Publicity Campaign

The Disney Plus series “The Mandalorian,” three other streaming series, and two FX series have been nominated by Hollywood union publicists for the year’s top publicity campaign.
“Catch 22,” “Fosse/Verdon,” “Pose,” “Stranger Things” and “When They See Us” picked up the other nominations.
The nominees for the International Cinematographers Guild Publicists’ Maxwell Weinberg Award for Television Publicity Campaign were announced Wednesday. The winner will be unveiled Feb. 7 at the 57th annual ICG Publicists Awards luncheon at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.
“Today’s television viewers have an embarrassment of riches when it comes to options of what to watch, but only so much time to consume all of what TV has to offer,” said awards chair Tim Menke. ” A good, innovative, creative and strategic publicity campaign is essential in pairing programs with as large an audience as possible. These six inspiring campaigns are proof of such success.”
Here are the nominees:
CATCH-22
Casey Spiegel, Paramount Television
Hulu
FOSSE/VERDON
Nicole Crawford, Fox 21 Television
FX
THE MANDALORIAN: Season 1
The Local 600 union publicists of Disney+
Disney+
POSE: Season 2
Yong Kim, Fox 21 Television
FX
STRANGER THINGS: Season 3
Denise Godoy Gregarek, Unit Publicist
Netflix
WHEN THEY SEE US
Jackie Bazan, Unit Publicist
Netflix