‘The Mandalorian,’ ‘Pose,’ ‘Stranger Things’ Among Nominees for Top TV Publicity Campaign

The Disney Plus series “The Mandalorian,” three other streaming series, and two FX series have been nominated by Hollywood union publicists for the year’s top publicity campaign.

“Catch 22,” “Fosse/Verdon,” “Pose,” “Stranger Things” and “When They See Us” picked up the other nominations.

The nominees for the International Cinematographers Guild Publicists’ Maxwell Weinberg Award for Television Publicity Campaign were announced Wednesday. The winner will be unveiled Feb. 7 at the 57th annual ICG Publicists Awards luncheon at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

“Today’s television viewers have an embarrassment of riches when it comes to options of what to watch, but only so much time to consume all of what TV has to offer,” said awards chair Tim Menke. ” A good, innovative, creative and strategic publicity campaign is essential in pairing programs with as large an audience as possible. These six inspiring campaigns are proof of such success.”

Here are the nominees:

CATCH-22

Casey Spiegel, Paramount Television

Hulu

FOSSE/VERDON

Nicole Crawford, Fox 21 Television

FX

THE MANDALORIAN: Season 1

The Local 600 union publicists of Disney+

Disney+

POSE: Season 2

Yong Kim, Fox 21 Television

FX

STRANGER THINGS: Season 3

Denise Godoy Gregarek, Unit Publicist

Netflix

WHEN THEY SEE US

Jackie Bazan, Unit Publicist

Netflix