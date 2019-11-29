×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘The Mandalorian’: 5 Burning Questions From Episode 4

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All

(SPOILER ALERT: Do not read on if you have not watched the first four episodes of Disney Plus’ “Star Wars” spinoff series “The Mandalorian.”)  

After the action-packed shootout that bookended episode 3, this week’s edition of “The Mandalorian” was largely a more relaxing watch.

Mando and Baby Yo arrived on a remote planet to lay low for a while, but, predictably enough, trouble found them pretty quickly in the form of Gina Carano’s Cara Dune, and then a hoard of raiders accompanied by an AT-ST Walker. This time the Child’s force powers weren’t needed to save the day, as a combination of Cara’s cunning and the local farmers’ bravery felled the menacing machine.

For a hot second it looked like Mando and his protege might settle down in this small community, but sadly this isn’t a Star Wars sitcom set on a small farm in the outer reach.

Without wasting any more time, here are some burning questions following this week’s episode.

Has the Mando met his match in Cara Dune?

Gina Carano’s character came into the series kicking and punching. The first we get a full look at her she’s swinging away at the Mandalorian and roundly kicking his ass until they reach a stalemate. It’s an odd way for a long and beautiful friendship to begin, but that’s surely what’s on the cards for these two lovable loners. We learn that Dune used to be part of the rebel forces that fought the empire, but now she is in “early retirement,” hiding on this remote planet. While Mando and Cara seemingly part ways at the end of the episode, there’s no way we won’t be seeing her impressive combat skills and debonair charm again very soon.

When will Mando, Cara and Baby Yoda be getting a standalone movie?

Plenty have already been making the Baby Yoda-Baby Groot comparison online, and if we’re being honest Cara Dune is not a million parsecs away from Zoe Saldana’s Gamora. The “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise has been a mega hit for Disney so far, and it’s very easy to see the central trio from “The Mandalorian” having the same swashbuckling, cheeky large screen appeal.

What lies under the Mandalorian’s helmet?

Well, Pedro Pascal obviously, but the mystery is drawn out in this episode as we see him take it off for the first time, only with his face off-camera. Will his visage be lacerated with scars from his past scrapes, from the attack that killed his parents as a child? Will the moment it comes off bring another dimension to Pascal’s performance, which thus far has been limited to physicality and dry, monosyllabic delivery? From a previous trailer we know that he will take off his shiny helmet at some point, so expect the moment to carry plenty of gravity when it does. Maybe Baby Yoda will force it off him as a game? That might be the way.

Are bars on the galaxy’s edge equipped to seat children?

Yes they are! In the episode Baby Yoda hops into his adorable little chair, seemingly made specially for little scamps like him. And they have a homemade broth on the kid’s menu. Who knew watering holes full of outlaws and ruthless mercenaries would be so kid-friendly?

How can you tell when Baby Yoda is sad?

His ears droop, goddammit!

More TV

  • Olaf balloon93rd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day

    TV Ratings: Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade Deflates on NBC, NFL Scores for CBS

    The 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which featured the whacky highlight of a man dressed as a stick of butter interrupting Al Roker, was down in total viewership from last year’s edition. The show averaged 22.1 million viewers, down around 7% on last year’s 23.7 million viewers. It scored a 5.5 rating among adults 18-49, [...]

  • Breaking Bad Pose Star Trek the

    The Best Non-Netflix Shows on Netflix

    It’s no secret that as a content producer, Netflix Originals have contributed heavily to the peak TV era. In fact, earlier this year the streaming behemoth announced a focus on originals to bank new subscribers. But that is far from all the platform does. In fact, in the sea of series on the service, there [...]

  • ‘The Mandalorian’: 5 Burning Questions From

    ‘The Mandalorian’: 5 Burning Questions From Episode 4

    (SPOILER ALERT: Do not read on if you have not watched the first four episodes of Disney Plus’ “Star Wars” spinoff series “The Mandalorian.”)   After the action-packed shootout that bookended episode 3, this week’s edition of “The Mandalorian” was largely a more relaxing watch. Mando and Baby Yo arrived on a remote planet to lay [...]

  • Facebook Promotes Portal In ABC Shows

    Facebook Promotes Portal With Starring Roles in ABC Shows

    ABC’s hottest new star doesn’t have a long resume of previous sitcom gigs and character roles. But the network is hoping viewers like what they see. Facebook’s Portal, a mobile device that facilitates video chats, is turning up in some of ABC’s most popular programs as part of a broader ad deal. A Portal figured [...]

  • Tuca & Bertie Gotham Awards

    IFP Gotham Awards Gets Animated About TV Offerings

    The IFP tweaked its Gotham Awards categories this year to better reflect the rich landscape on the small screen, and nominated two animated series in the process. “Tuca & Bertie” and “Undone” will both compete for breakthrough short-form series honors this year, vying with “Pen15,” “Ramy” and “Russian Doll.” “Chernobyl,” “David Makes Man,” “My Brilliant [...]

  • Al Roker vs Butter Man at

    Al Roker Battles Butter Man During Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

    It might not rise to the level of a Left Shark moment, but a pastor from Westchester County had a few seconds in the spotlight on Thursday when he became a running gag during Al Roker’s live coverage of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC. The “Today” weatherman rode in a motorcycle sidecar to [...]

  • Atresmedia - Antena 3 - Diagonal

    International TV Newswire: ‘El Nudo’ Sales, ‘Benidorm’ Shoots, Nobel Bioseries

    In this week’s International TV Newswire Variety digs into Latin American news following Mip Cancun where Viacom International Studio’s “El Nudo” featured as one of the year’s best-selling formats. Telefe has announced it’s bringing back its popular gameshow adaptation of “Hole in the Wall.” Spain’s Atresmedia begins shooting “Benidorm” on location. And in Scandinavia “Moscow Noir” producers [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad