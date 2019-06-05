NBC Gives Production Commitment to Robert Langdon Drama Series

Upfronts may have just ended, but NBC has already put a new series into motion.

The broadcaster has given a production commitment to a drama series based on the Dan Brown novel “The Lost Symbol,” which follows the early adventures of Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon. In the series, Langdon finds himself pulled into a series of deadly puzzles when his mentor is kidnapped. The CIA forces him onto a task force where he uncovers a chilling conspiracy.

Daniel Cerone will write and executive produce. Brown will also executive produce along with Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Francie Calfo, Samie Falvey, and Anna Culp. Imagine Television Studios, CBS Television Studios, and Universal Television will produce.

This will mark the first time Langdon will be played onscreen by someone other than Tom Hanks. Hanks played Langdon in the film adaptations of the Brown novels “The Da Vinci Code,” “Angels & Demons,” and “Inferno.” Howard directed all three films, which were all produced by Imagine Entertainment. Imagine’s other current TV projects include “Genius” at NatGeo and the upcoming “Why Women Kill” at CBS All Access.

More to come…

(Pictured: Tom Hanks and Audrey Tautou in “The Da Vinci Code”)