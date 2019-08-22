‘The L Word: Generation Q’ Teaser Unites Original Cast, New Characters

Showtime has released the first look at the next generation of “The L Word” and its new cast including Rosanny Zayas, Jacqueline Toboni, Sepideh Moafi, Arienne Mandi, and Micah Lee.

Along with some of the original cast, including Jennifer Beals, Leisha Hailey, and Katherine Moennig, the series sequel picks up where its creator Ilene Chaiken left it after the series went off the air 10 years ago. The story details the changes in the lives of Bette (Beals), Shane (Moennig), and Alice (Hailey) after moving to Silver Lake, and continues to follow the group as they deal with love, heartbreak, sex, setbacks and success in L.A.

The teaser opens showcasing the original three’s current success, with Bette announcing her run for Los Angeles mayor, Alice hosting her own chat show, and Shane walking off a private jet.

Currently in production, the series reboot will also see appearances from “Queen Sugar” actor Brian Michael, Olivia Thirlby, Fortune Feimster, Latarsha Rose, and Stephanie Allyne. Show creators Chaiken, Kristen Campo, Steph Green will join executive producer Marja-Lewis Ryan and the three original stars on production. Green will direct the pilot episode.

The series featuring eight episodes premieres Dec. 8 at 10/9c on Showtime.

Watch the trailer above.