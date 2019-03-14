×
‘The Kominsky Method’: Kathleen Turner Set to Reunite With Michael Douglas in Season 2 (EXCLUSIVE)

Michael Douglas will encounter a familiar face on a Season 2 episode of his Netflix sitcom, “The Kominsky Method”: His “Romancing the Stone” co-star Kathleen Turner.

Turner has signed on to play Ruth Bederman, Sandy’s (Douglas) ex-wife and the mother of his daughter Mindy (Sarah Baker). As of now, Turner is scheduled to appear in one episode as Ruth, described as “Sandy’s second wife, who delights in still being able to push the buttons of her ex-husband.”

The casting of Turner comes as she and Douglas celebrate the 35th anniversary of “Romancing the Stone,” the hit romantic comedy/adventure about two strangers who find themselves chasing down a treasure in Colombia. Turner won a Golden Globe for the film (which also received the Globe for best comedy or picture movie), and a sequel, “The Jewel of the Nile,” was released in 1985.

Turner, Douglas and their “Romancing the Stone”/”Jewel of the Nile” co-star Danny DeVito reunited one more time in the 1989 dark comedy “The War of the Roses” — in which Turner and Douglas play characters engaged in a bitter divorce.

DeVito has also appeared on “Kominsky Method,” playing urologist Dr. Wexler.

The role of Douglas’ ex-wife was originally announced as “Gabrielle” and set to be played by Jacqueline Bisset. But after creative changes meant that the character would no longer be French, the producers went a different direction.

This isn’t the only Netflix production that viewers will see Turner on in the near future. The actress is also set to appear on the “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings” episode “These Old Bones.” Turner will star with Ginnifer Goodwin and Kyle Bornheimer in the episode of the anthology series, in which each episode is based around one of Parton’s most famous songs.

The Kominsky Method” was named one of AFI’s top 10 TV programs for 2018, and also won the Golden Globe for best TV comedy or musical, and best actor in a TV comedy or musical (for Douglas). Created by Chuck Lorre, the show stars Douglas as an aging actor coach, Alan Arkin as his agent and best friend, and Nancy Travis as his student and new love interest.

Other announced recurring guest stars for Season 2 of “Kominsky” include Jane Seymour as Madelyn, a love interest for the newly widowed Norman (Arkin). And Paul Reiser will play Martin, a sixtysomething high school teacher who becomes romantically involved with Mindy.

“Kominsky Method” Season 2 is currently filming and will premiere later this year on Netflix. Lorre, Al Higgins and Douglas are executive producers on the series, which comes from Warner Bros. TV.

