‘The Kids Are Alright,’ ‘The Fix’ Canceled at ABC

The Kids Are Alright (ABC)
CREDIT: ABC/Tony Rivetti

ABC has canceled “The Kids Are Alright” and “The Fix” after one season each.

The news on “The Kids Are Alright” was announced by series creator Tim Doyle on Twitter. “‘The Kids Are Alright’ is dead. I just got the call. Goodbye,” he wrote.

The ensemble comedy, set in the 1970s, centers on a traditional Irish-Catholic family, the Clearys. Mom Peggy (Mary McCormack) and dad Mike (Michael Cudlitz) are raising eight boisterous boys, who spend their days with little supervision, against the backdrop of one of America’s most turbulent decades.

The series also starred Sam Straley as Lawrence Cleary, Caleb Foote as Eddie Cleary, Sawyer Barth as Frank Cleary, Christopher Paul Richards as Joey Cleary, Jack Gore as Timmy Cleary, Andy Walken as William Cleary and Santino Barnard as Pat Cleary.

The series was inspired by the childhood of creator/executive producer Doyle, who also narrated in voiceover. Randall Einhorn also served as executive producer and director for the series. The series was from ABC Studios.

Executive produced and co-written by Marcia Clark, “The Fix” centered on an L.A. district attorney (played by Robin Tunney), who suffered a “devastating defeat” after prosecuting an A-list movie star for double murder and fled for a quieter life in obscurity. The series really got underway when, eight years later, the same actor was under suspicion for another murder and she returned to the DA’s office for another chance at justice.

In addition to Tunney, “The Fix” starred Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Scott Cohen, Adam Rayner, Merrin Dungey, Breckin Meyer, Marc Blucas, Mouzam Makkar and Alex Saxon. In addition to Clark, Elizabeth Craft and Sarah Fain executive produced and co-wrote. Michael Katleman was an executive producer along with Laurie Zaks, David Hoberman and Todd Lieberman from Mandeville TV. “The Fix” was produced by ABC Studios.

