NBC Orders Kenan Thompson Comedy ‘The Kenan Show’ to Series

Will Thorne

Kenan Show
CREDIT: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Kenan Thompson is set become even more of a key player at NBC.

The network has picked up the “Saturday Night Live” mainstay’s single-cam comedy “The Kenan Show” to series.

There were rumours that the new show could signal the end of Thompson’s 16-year run on “SNL,” however, an individual familiar with the production told Variety that he’s expected to return.

In the new series, Thompson stars as as a newly widowed dad determined to be everything for his kids, while begrudgingly letting his persistent father-in-law (Andy Garcia) become more involved in their lives.

Other than Thompson and Garcia, the family comedy stars Punam Patel, Dani Lockett, and Dannah Lockett. Jackie Clarke will write and executive produce alongside Thompson, Lorne Michaels and Andrew Singer. Chris Rock is also on board as a director and EP.

“The Kenan Show” is produced by Universal Television in association with Broadway Video.

This marks the the second comedy order for NBC so far and the fifth series order overall. The network previously ordered the single-cam Kal Penn comedy “Sunnyside,” as well as dramas “Bluff City Law” “Council of Dads,” and “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.” NBC had previously given a straight-to-series order to the Dick Wolf series “Law & Order: Hate Crimes,” but that project has been shelved as it undergoes retooling.

