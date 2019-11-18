×
'The Kelly Clarkson Show' Renewed for Season 2 by NBCUniversal

Will Thorne

CREDIT: ADAM TORGERSON/NBCUNIVERSAL

Kelly Clarkson’s presence as a talk show host is about to get stronger.

NBCUniversal has renewed the “The Kelly Clarkson Show” through the 2020-2021 season, extending Clarkson’s daytime run.

The “American Idol” and “Voice” coach’s show has been hitting hight notes in the ratings so far, with its debut back in September scoring the highest debut (a 1.9 household metered market rating and a 6 share in the 56 metered markets) for a new syndicated show since 2012.

The market in which Clarkson’s show has performed strongest to date is Nashville, which is perhaps unsurprisingly given her strong musical roots and the fact that she currently lives there. Her hourlong show, produced and distributed by NBCUniversal Television Distribution, airs in 100% of the country on more than 200 stations.    

“‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ is connecting with viewers in a unique way and we are so happy to build on that momentum, bringing Kelly’s brand of humor, heart, and, of course, the incredible ‘Kellyoke,’ to stations for a second season,” said Tracie Wilson, executive vice president of creative affairs at NBCUniversal Television Distribution in a statement. “It is a privilege to be in business with Kelly and our production team, led by Alex Duda, who have a clear creative vision and a talent for storytelling and creating quality entertainment that invites you in for a good time and leaves you feeling happy.”

Alex Duda serves as the executive producer and showrunner on the show. Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock also executive produce. The show is taped in front of a live studio audience on the Universal Studios lot in Universal City, Calif.

The “Kellyoke” segment to which Wilson is referring kicks off each episode with Clarkson singing a cover of a recent or classic song. Some of the guests she has entertained on her show so far include Chance the Rapper, John Cena, Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Garner, Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson, John Legend, Jay Leno, Jason Momoa, Tyler Perry, and Blake Shelton, among others.

