‘The Intouchables’ Helmers to Direct French TV Adaptation of ‘In Treatment’

“The Intouchables” directors Eric Toledano and Olivier Nakache, whose latest film, “The Specials,” played on closing night at Cannes, are set to make their TV debut with a French adaptation of the hit Israeli series “BeTipul” (“In Treatment).”

Commissioned by the Franco-German network Arte, the French makeover, “En Therapie,” will be directed by Toledano, Nakache, Mathieu Vadepied (“La Vie en Grand”), Pierre Salvadori (“En liberté!”) and Nicolas Pariser (“Alice and the Mayor”).

The series is set in Paris in the aftermath of the terror attacks of Nov. 13, 2015. It revolves around a therapist, Philippe Dayan, played by Frédéric Pierrot (“Polisse,” “The Returned”), and some of his patients: a surgeon going through an emotional crisis (Melanie Thierry), a couple on the verge of breaking up (Anaïs Demoustier and Pio Marmaï), and a suicidal teenager (Céleste Brunnquell). Days after the attacks, Dayan, whose office is located near the Bataclan theater, receives a visit from a cop (Read Kateb) suffering from trauma. Shaken himself, Dayan returns to his own therapist (Carole Bouquet) after a long break.

David Elkaïm and Vincent Poymiro wrote the series with Pauline Guéna, Alexandre Manneville and Nacim Mehtar. “En therapie” is produced by Yaël Fogiel and Laetitia Gonzalez at Les Films du Poisson, and co-produced by Federation Entertainment (“The Bureau”); Nakache and Toledano’s outfit, Ten Films; and ARTE France. The show just started shooting in Paris.

The series marks Nakache and Toledano’s first venture into TV. The duo’s latest film, “The Specials,” has grossed more than €7 million in France, where it was released by Gaumont. Starring Vincent Cassel and Kateb, “The Specials” is based on the true story of two friends from different religious faiths who, 20 years ago, created a pair of nonprofit organizations for children with severe autism.

Nakache and Toledano’s biggest hit so far is the comedy “The Intouchables,” which sold 19.4 million tickets in France and became the country’s second-highest-grossing local film of all time. The 2012 film grossed $426 million worldwide.

Created by Hagai Levi, Ori Sivan and Nir Bergman, “BeTipul” has previously been adapted in 14 countries, including in the U.S. at HBO.