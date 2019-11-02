‘The InBetween’ Canceled After One Season at NBC

NBC has canceled the summer drama series “The InBetween,” Variety has confirmed.

The show’s one and only season aired between May and August earlier this year. The series starred Harriet Dyer as Cassie, a woman who is able to see visions of the past and future as well as communicate with the dead. She uses her gifts to help her detective father solve a number of dark and puzzling murders.

The series also starred Justin Cornwell, Anne-Marie Johnson, Cindy Luna, Chad James Buchanan, and Paul Blackthorne. The series hailed from creator Moira Kirland, who also served as executive producer along with David Heyman, Nancy Cotton and Matthew Gross. Charlotte Sieling served as executive producer and directed the pilot. It was produced by Universal Television, NBCU International Television Studio, and Heyday Television.

“The InBetween” ran for 10 episodes over the summer, averaging around 2.6 million viewers in Live+Same Day while seeing little lift in delayed viewing. It joins the list of previously canceled NBC shows from the 2018-2019 season that includes shows like “Abby’s,” “I Feel Bad,” and “The Village.” This season, the network has already opted not to order an additional episodes of the legal drama “Bluff City Law” and recently pulled the comedy “Sunnyside” off the air after just four episodes. The remaining episodes of “Sunnyside” will run on the NBC App, NBC.com and other digital platforms.