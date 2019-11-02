×

‘The InBetween’ Canceled After One Season at NBC

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
THE INBETWEEN -- "Pilot" Episode 101 -- Pictured: Harriet Dyer as Cassie Bedford -- (Photo by: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC)
CREDIT: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC

NBC has canceled the summer drama series “The InBetween,” Variety has confirmed.

The show’s one and only season aired between May and August earlier this year. The series starred Harriet Dyer as Cassie, a woman who is able to see visions of the past and future as well as communicate with the dead. She uses her gifts to help her detective father solve a number of dark and puzzling murders.

The series also starred Justin Cornwell, Anne-Marie Johnson, Cindy Luna, Chad James Buchanan, and Paul Blackthorne. The series hailed from creator Moira Kirland, who also served as executive producer along with David Heyman, Nancy Cotton and Matthew Gross. Charlotte Sieling served as executive producer and directed the pilot. It was produced by Universal Television, NBCU International Television Studio, and Heyday Television.

The InBetween” ran for 10 episodes over the summer, averaging around 2.6 million viewers in Live+Same Day while seeing little lift in delayed viewing. It joins the list of previously canceled NBC shows from the 2018-2019 season that includes shows like “Abby’s,” “I Feel Bad,” and “The Village.” This season, the network has already opted not to order an additional episodes of the legal drama “Bluff City Law” and recently pulled the comedy “Sunnyside” off the air after just four episodes. The remaining episodes of “Sunnyside” will run on the NBC App, NBC.com and other digital platforms.

More TV

  • THE INBETWEEN -- "Pilot" Episode 101

    'The InBetween' Canceled After One Season at NBC

    NBC has canceled the summer drama series “The InBetween,” Variety has confirmed. The show’s one and only season aired between May and August earlier this year. The series starred Harriet Dyer as Cassie, a woman who is able to see visions of the past and future as well as communicate with the dead. She uses her [...]

  • Variety Al Pacino New York Issue

    TV News Roundup: Amazon Debuts First Look at 'Hunters' Starring Al Pacino

    In today’s TV news roundup, Amazon Prime Video unveiled the first look at the upcoming series “Hunters,” and TruTV greenlit “Hot Ones: The Game Show.” DATES ABC’s “The Great Christmas Light Fight” will return for its seventh season just in time for the holidays, premiering Dec. 2. With lifestyle expert Carter Oosterhouse and famed interior [...]

  • Writers vs Agents Packaging War WGA

    Writers Guild of America Touts Progress in Agency Stalemate

    The Writers Guild of America West has told members it’s making progress in efforts to sign more agencies to its new rules for representing its members. The missive was sent out Friday amid the WGA’s seven-month standoff with most Hollywood agencies. It gave no details other than asserting that the WGA leaders have been holding [...]

  • Donald Trump Jr.

    Donald Trump Jr. to Appear on 'The View' Next Week

    “The View” has booked Donald Trump Jr. for its 5,000th episode. Trump Jr. will make his first appearance on the show to promote his new book, “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us.” Joined by girlfriend and former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle, the senior advisor to President Trump’s 2020 [...]

  • Ozy Media Raises $35 Million to

    Ozy Media Raises $35 Million to Expand in TV, Podcasts and Live Events

    Ozy Media, the digital magazine and lifestyle outlet launched in 2013, has raised $35 million in a new round of financing to support the expansion of its TV production, live events and podcasting operations. Marc Lasry, co-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks, led the series C funding round with participation from Interlock Partners, LionTree, Atinum Investment, [...]

  • PEARSON -- Pictured: Gina Torres as

    'Pearson' Canceled After One Season at USA Network

    USA Network has axed the Gina Torres-led drama “Pearson” after just one season. The series was a spinoff of fellow USA series “Suits.” Torres reprised the role of disbarred powerhouse lawyer Jessica Pearson as she moves to Chicago and gets involved in the world of politics. Along with Torres, the series starred Morgan Spector, Bethany [...]

  • Fox News Logo

    Fox News, Britt McHenry Continue Legal Battle Over Harassment

    Fox News Channel and Britt McHenry, a commentator on its Fox Nation, streaming-video service, continue to be at odds over the host’s claim of sexual harassment by Tyrus, another of the outlet’s personalities, On Friday, attorney Lisa Bloom said she had been hired by McHenry “as we litigate her sexual harassment claims against Fox News.” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad