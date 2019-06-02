×
Stephanie Pratt Promises All Drama, All the Time on ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’

Justin Brescia (L) Stephanie Pratt (2-L) Frankie Delgado (3-L) Ashley Wahler (4-L) Jason Wahler (4-R) Audrina Patridge (3-R) Heidi Montag (2-R) Spencer Pratt (R) and Gunner Pratt arrive on the red carpet for the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York, New York, USA, 20 August 2018.2018 MTV Video Music Awards, New York, USA - 20 Aug 2018
CREDIT: JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutter

As anticipation builds for MTV’s “The Hills: New Beginnings,” premiering June 24, Stephanie Pratt promises the season will have plenty of the show’s trademark tension. “From the first five minutes, it’s just drama,” she told Variety at iHeartMedia’s 2019 Wango Tango concert on June 1. “It’s really lingered over, so it’s going to be an awkward press run with everyone this week.”

Members of the show’s original cast, which includes Audrina Patridge, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt Justin Bobby and Jason Wahler, reunited at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards last summer. Soon after, the network confirmed that a new season was in the works and will follow the lives of the stars and their children in Los Angeles. The network also unleashed a 30-second trailer teasing fans with a small preview of what’s to come.

Those who followed Stephanie Pratt’s “Hills” storyline may remember her tumultuous relationship with brother Spencer Pratt, who went on to marry Montag on the original show. Recently on her own “Pratt Cast” podcast, Stephanie Pratt revealed that her parents may have “disowned her” amidst the sibling drama. “Things will never, ever be the same,” she said. “For all I know, my parents have disowned me… That, and I’ve escaped a very dysfunctional family… It’s really hard.”

