'The Hills: New Beginnings' Renewed for Season 2 at MTV

Will Thorne

CREDIT: Courtesy of Ellen von Unwerth for MTV

MTV is making another run for “The Hills.”

The network has renewed “The Hills: New Beginnings” for a second season. The series follows a group of friends who live in Los Angeles as they write their newest chapters in relationships, romance and success.

The Hills: New Beginnings” is a reboot of the reality show “The Hills,” which was itself a spin-off of “Laguna Beach,” and followed Lauren Conrad as she navigated the fashion world. The original series ran for six seasons from 2006-2010. Kristin Cavallari took over as the lead for the final season.

The latest iteration reunites many of the original cast members including Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner, Frankie Delgado, Heidi Pratt, Jason Wahler, Justin “Bobby” Brescia, Spencer Pratt, Stephanie Pratt and Whitney Port. Brandon Thomas Lee and Mischa Barton also star, while Kaitlynn Carter, Jennifer Delgado and Ashley Wahler appeared in the series.

The HillsNew Beginnings” is produced by MTV and Evolution Media.

