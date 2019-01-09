‘The Hate U Give’ Director George Tillman, Jr. Signs 20th Century Fox TV Deal

“The Hate U Give” director George Tillman, Jr. has inked a first-look producing deal with 20th Century Fox Television, which gives the studio a first look at any TV projects he and his production company State Street Pictures create, develop or supervise. Tillman and producing partner Robert Teitel head State Street.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Terence [Carter] and the wonderful team at 20th,” said Tillman, referring to the studio’s executive vice president of comedy and drama development. “Fox has been my creative home for telling stories on the feature side for many years, and Bob and I couldn’t be happier to expand State Street into the television space. It’s an exciting time in TV and we can’t wait to get started.”

“The Hate U Give” debuted to positive reviews, with Variety‘s Peter Debruge naming it one of the 10 best films of 2018 and Owen Gleiberman calling it “a stunningly acted movie that never panders or settles for middlebrow piety.” The film, starring Amandla Stenberg and based on a YA novel by Angie Thomas, is a drama that explores the aftermath of a police shooting of an African-American teenager.

State Street Pictures produced the film. Its prior projects include “Soul Food,” “Men Of Honor,” “Notorious” and the “Barbershop” franchise. The company says it aims to “translate the success we’ve had in features focused on diverse stories with heart and bring that to television.”

Twentieth Century Fox Television’s programming ranges from “The Simpsons” to “American Horror Story” to “This Is Us.”

“‘The Hate U Give’ was easily one of the most powerful films of last year, and these creators instinctually gravitate toward and create the kind of thoughtful, entertaining programming we aspire to do at this studio,” said Fox’s Carter. “They have an incredible talent for balancing commercially viable entertainment with socially relevant, poignant drama.”