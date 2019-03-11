‘The Grand Tour’ Star James May Heads to Japan for Solo Amazon Series

“The Grand Tour’s” James May is going on the road with Amazon again, but without motoring buddies Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond at his side. “Our Man in…Japan” will see May travel the titular Asian country on a quest to understand its unique, extraordinary and complex culture.

May has broken away from his former “Top Gear” and current “The Grand Tour” co-presenters to make several solo series for free TV in the U.K., including “James Mays Man Lab,” “Toy Stories,” and “Apollo 13: The Inside Story.” This is his first solo series for Amazon and comes as the streamer moves more deeply into unscripted.

Tom Whitter, who directed several of May’s free-TV shows, will helm “Our Man in…Japan.” Production started this week. Amazon will launch the series across its 200-country global footprint.

May said Japan is “a Class A stimulant for all the senses, and an etiquette minefield for the unwary.” He added: “I intend to immerse myself in it completely, in the pursuit of enlightenment and life balance. And I bet the noodles will be fantastic.”

“We’re incredibly excited to announce this new project with James, which will see him take on an epic thousand-mile journey across ancient Japanese islands, mega-cities, and all points in between,” said Georgia Brown, director of Prime Original Series in Europe. “’The Grand Tour’ fans around the world will be delighted to hear that they will have even more James May on their screens.”

May is currently in the third season of “The Grand Tour” on the SVOD platform, and a key part of that show is the madcap expeditions he undertakes with the team. Amazon announced in December that it had entered into a deal with “The Grand Tour” hosts and series executive producer Andy Wilman to develop new TV shows with them individually. A fourth season of “The Grand Tour” has also been greenlit and will focus on the travel elements of the show.