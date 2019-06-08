×
‘The Good Place’ to End After Fourth Season

Mike Schur The Good Place BTS
CREDIT: Colleen Hayes/NBC

The Good Place” will end its run after its fourth season next year, creator Mike Schur revealed on Friday at the show’s Emmy FYC panel.

Speaking in front of an full house at the TV Academy’s Saban Theatre in North Hollywood, Schur revealed that the show’s writers plan was to tell a four-season story and that’s exactly what they planned to do.

“It’s a bullet train it doesn’t slow down for anything,” Schur said of the final season.

The series stars admitted they appreciated the fact that they were ending the show on their own terms, even though they were sad to see it end. “Much respect,” said star Ted Danson. “I know we do fart jokes but this is a serious show.”

“Any padding or over-telling a really great story would be a shame.”

Added D’Arcy Carden, who plays Janet: “We all learned together, my reaction was ‘cool, ok, yeah,’ and 24 hours later it was, ‘I think I’m depressed!’

“I have so much respect for Mike and the writers and I have always been a fan of shows that go out on their own terms.”

The Good Place,” from Universal TV, has been critically acclaimed from launch, and at the recent network upfronts NBC revealed that via multiple platforms and streaming it is actually the network’s most-watched show.

The freshman sitcom premiered in 2016 to solid ratings, attracting the best ratings for a new Peacock comedy since 2012,

 

