‘The Good Place’ Creator Talks Final Season, Broadcast vs. Streaming

CBS Corp. delivered strong second quarter earnings on Thursday, posting top and bottom line growth as the company prepares for the transformation of a merger with its corporate sibling Viacom. CBS reported what it described as record second quarter revenue of $3.81 billion, up 10% from the comparable quarter last year. Operating income was up [...]
The cast and creator of “The Good Place” got emotional about bidding farewell to the NBC comedy at its final Television Critics Association press tour panel. Ted Danson and Kristen Bell came out onto the stage holding hands, before it all got a little too much for Bell who had to reach for the tissues. [...]
At a time when TV viewers have more power than ever to skip past commercials, Madison Avenue is acting like it’s the heyday of the Pillsbury Doughboy, Toucan Sam and Mr. Whipple. TV ads, those 30-second sales pitches that prognosticators like to say are on the way out and about which consumers complain incessantly, are [...]
The comedy series “Mr. Iglesias” has been renewed for a second season at Netflix. The series stars comedian Gabriel Iglesias as a a good-natured public high school teacher who works at his alma mater. He takes on teaching gifted but misfit kids to not only save them from being “counseled out” by a bully bureaucrat [...]
Quavo is making his foray into the television space with a new animated franchise. The Migos star is set to develop an animated series for kids aged 8-12, alongside Marginal Mediaworks and record labels Quality Control Music and Motown. The imagined world will be set in Atlanta’s hip hop music and culture scene. “I have [...]
“The Terror: Infamy” didn’t need ghosts to be frightening. Alexander Woo and Max Borenstein’s new iteration of the “Terror” series, both thanks to its subject matter and supernatural apparitions lurking at the edges, is permeated by an ever-creeping sense of dread that proves undeniable. Tracing the needless devastation of Japanese-American internment during World War II, [...]
Jimmy Fallon is stepping up his game for the coming season with plans to air five Sunday episodes of “The Tonight Show” following NFL games and a week of live broadcasts to launch the 2019-20 season. “The Tonight Show’s” Sunday run begins Sept. 8 following what is sure to be a highly rated “Sunday Night [...]