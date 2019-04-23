×
‘The Good Fight’ Renewed for Season 4 at CBS All Access

CREDIT: Elizabeth Fisher
CREDIT: Elizabeth Fisher

The Good Fight” has been renewed for a fourth season at CBS All Access, Variety has learned.

The legal drama, executive produced and run by Michelle King and Robert King, is currently streaming its third season on the Eye’s digital network.

The show “continues to be a flagship original series for the service,” said Julie McNamara, executive vice president of original content at CBS All Access. “Its visionary creators Robert and Michelle King and the extraordinary cast continue to explore the cultural climate with insight, humor and courage, and we can’t wait to see where these indelible characters go next.”

In the current third season, Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) is trying to figure out whether one can resist a crazy administration without going crazy one’s self, while Adrian Boseman (Delroy Lindo) and Liz Reddick-Lawrence (Audra McDonald) struggle with “a new post-factual world where the lawyer who tells the best story triumphs over the lawyer with the best facts.” Lucca Quinn (Cush Jumbo) is balancing her new baby with a new love, as well as a new politically complicated client, and Maia Rindell (Rose Leslie) finds herself dealing with a “new Mephistopheles in Roland Blum (Michael Sheen), a lawyer who is corruption incarnate.”

In addition to the aforementioned Baranski, Lindo, McDonald, Jumbo, Leslie and Sheen, “The Good Fight” also stars Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman and Nyambi Nyambi. The Kings co-created the series along with Phil Alden Robinson. Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Liz Glotzer, Brooke Kennedy and William Finkelstein also serve as executive producers.

“The Good Fight” is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions, and is distributed worldwide by CBS Studios International. It is a spinoff of “The Good Wife,” which aired for seven seasons on CBS.

