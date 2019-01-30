×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘The Good Fight’ Team Talks Roy Cohn Inspiration, Singing Prince in Season 3

By
Danielle Turchiano

Senior Features Editor, TV

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

View All
Robert King and Michelle KingCBS 'The Good Fight' TV show panel, TCA Winter Press Tour, Los Angeles, USA - 30 Jan 2019
CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

The third season of CBS All Access drama “The Good Fight” is set to premiere in March, on the backdrop of a still-fraught and potentially changing political landscape. The show changed course from its original intention after Donald Trump won the election and its lead character Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) was not able to work in a world where “there were no more glass ceilings,” and those behind it say they can adjust again if the political climate requires it.

“I think everyone will cheerfully rewrite if we’re in a different point,” co-creator Michelle King said at the CBS All Access Television Critics Assn. press tour panel for the drama Wednesday. “The show has become far more political than we anticipated because the world changed.”

Co-creator Robert King added that they do have “a few backup plans” if the world changes drastically between now and when the third season streams, and they do include reshooting a few pivotal scenes, if need be. After all, this season is based on what Donald Trump said at the end of the second season, that it was the “calm before the storm.”

“This season is about finding out what that storm is,” Robert King said. “It involves…the guardrails coming off our institutions and what do you do in those circumstances? … What does a resistance look like given those circumstances?”

Related

Michael Sheen has joined the cast for the third season as Roland Blum, a character who was inspired by the Roy Cohns and Roger Stones of the world, said Robert King.

“He’s a lawyer [for whom] liberal, conservative doesn’t matter. What matters is winning and how you get ahead. He’s a devil, a satan within our law firm…trying to get people to embrace their id,” he said.

The third season will also continue conversations about the racial biases within the fictional law firm that have come up in the first two seasons. A pivotal episode will see a sociologist come into the firm with an exercise designed to show the lawyers how much they may have in common.

Series star Audra McDonald shared that at first in the exercise it’s about taking a step away from each other if you agree with a statement, and the characters are “as far away as can be.” But then she begins to name things that “we might be interested in or could bring us together” and if characters do like it, they take a step closer to each other. Prince comes up, and “Diane steps forward and that shocks the hell out of Liz because Liz thinks, ‘How could Diane possibly be a Prince fan?'” McDonald said.

But it leads to a moment of bonding that includes the two women singing “Raspberry Beret.”

Additionally, Sheen will sing “I’ll Be There” by the Jackson 5 in the third season. The idea was not to go full musical, but to incorporate music more into the show the way people often do in their daily lives. Robert King acknowledged that is not common on television shows, given that every time you use a song “you have to pay something like $25,000,” but they wanted to lean into it a little bit more as a stylized element.

Additionally each episode of the third season will feature character soliloquies “in a Shakespearean fashion talking about what’s in [their] heads,” Robert King revealed, and they will also include cartoons in the “Schoolhouse Rocks” style to explain “something like Russian troll farms or NDAs or Roy Cohn” to a new generation.

Watch the trailer for the third season of “The Good Fight” below:

“The Good Fight” Season 3 premieres Mar. 14 on CBS All Access.

Popular on Variety

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

More TV

  • Jussie SmollettFOX 'Empire' TV show panel,

    Chicago PD Seeking 'Persons of Interest' in Jussie Smollett Attack; Manager Was on Phone During Incident

    The Chicago Police Department has located surveillance video of “potential persons of interest” in the alleged attack of “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett. “Detectives located a surveillance camera that shows potential persons of interest wanted for questioning in reference to the assault & battery of ‘Empire’ actor,” police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted. “A community alert with photos is being [...]

  • Fernando Gaitan Dead

    Fernando Gaitan, Creator of 'Ugly Betty' Telenovela, Dies at 58

    Celebrated Colombian television scribe Fernando Gaitan, whose original telenovela “Yo Soy Betty, La Fea” (“Ugly Betty”), a global franchise hit, changed general perceptions about Colombian TV, died Tuesday of a heart attack. He was 58. Considered by the Guinness World Records as the most successful telenovela in history, “Ugly Betty” aired in some 180 countries, was dubbed [...]

  • Marc DeBevoiseCBS All Access, TCA Winter

    CBS All Access Sees Double-Digit, Young-Skewing Subscriber Growth

    CBS All Access has seen double-digit growth during the past year, momentum that got a big boost earlier this month from the combination of the second season premiere of “Star Trek: Discovery” and the NFL’s AFC conference championship. Marc DeBevoise, president and chief operating officer of CBS Interactive, said Wednesday during the Television Critics Assn. [...]

  • Robert King and Michelle KingCBS 'The

    'The Good Fight' Team Talks Roy Cohn Inspiration, Singing Prince in Season 3

    The third season of CBS All Access drama “The Good Fight” is set to premiere in March, on the backdrop of a still-fraught and potentially changing political landscape. The show changed course from its original intention after Donald Trump won the election and its lead character Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) was not able to work [...]

  • Final Draft Awards 2019 - Callie

    Final Draft Awards: Callie Khouri Responds to Jussie Smollett Attack

    Callie Khouri shifted the attention off herself Tuesday night and on to the assault and hospitalization of “Empire” star Jussie Smollett in Chicago earlier that day. Khouri, the Oscar-winning writer of “Thelma & Louise” and the creator of the series “Nashville,” made her remarks at the Paramount Theatre in Hollywood during her induction into the [...]

  • Stephen King

    Stephen King's 'The Stand' Gets Series Order at CBS All Access

    CBS All Access has ordered 10 episodes of limited series “The Stand,” based on Stephen King’s eponymous novel, to be produced by CBS Television Studios. The apocalyptic series takes place in a world mostly wiped out by the plague and “embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil,” according to CBS. “The fate of [...]

  • Michael Jackson and R Kelly

    Surviving 'Leaving Neverland': Why Muting Michael Jackson Won't Be Easy (Opinion)

    The Jan. 3 debut of the Lifetime docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly” dealt a swift blow to R. Kelly’s career. One week after the premiere of the incendiary exposé covering longstanding sexual abuse allegations against him and uncovering new ones, Lady Gaga cemented his persona non grata status by joining Team #MuteRKelly. Gaga apologized for working [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad