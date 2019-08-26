‘The Goldbergs’ Taps Chris Bishop and Alex Barnow as Season 7 Showrunners

“The Goldbergs” has found its two new showrunners for season 7.

Chris Bishop and Alex Barnow, who have worked on the series since it premiered back in 2013, have been tapped to head the series as it moves forward. They are replacing creator Adam F. Goldberg who exited Sony Pictures Television, which produces the series, for a four-year deal at ABC Studios back in May.

Both Bishop and Barnow have separate multi-year overall deals with SPTV that take them into 2021. Sources say that Goldberg will remain involved in the series and will continue as an executive producer

“The Goldbergs,” is an autobiographical family single-cam based on Goldberg’s family and stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, Sean Giambrone, Troy Gentile, Hayley Orrantia, Sam Lerner, George Segal and Jeff Garlin, with Patton Oswalt narrating.

Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop and Annette Davis are executive producers. “The Goldbergs” is produced by Happy Madison, Doug Robinson Productions and Adam F. Goldberg Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television. It ranked as one of ABC’s highest-rated series of last season with an average rating of 1.18 and just under 5 million viewers per episode.

Series spinoff “Schooled” also underwent a recent showrunner change, with “The Kids Are Alright” creator Tim Doyle stepping into the role for season 2, replacing co-creator and original showrunner Marc Firek.