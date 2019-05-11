‘The Goldbergs,’ ‘Schooled’ Renewed at ABC

Comedies “The Goldbergs” and its spinoff “Schooled” have been renewed at ABC.

“The Goldbergs” will return for its seventh season while “Schooled” will return for its second.

“The Goldbergs,” Adam F. Goldberg’s autobiograpical family single-cam, stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, Sean Giambrone, Troy Gentile, Hayley Orrantia, Sam Lerner, George Segal and Jeff Garlin, with Patton Oswalt narrating.

The series is executive produced by Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop, Lew Schneider, David Guarascio and Andrew Secunda, and is from Happy Madison, Doug Robinson Productions and Adam F. Goldberg Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television.

“Schooled” centers on Lainey Lewis (AJ Michalka), who ends up taking a teaching job at her old high school, working alongside her former disciplinarians Principal Glascott (Tim Meadows) and Coach Mellor (Bryan Callen), as well as the young and cool CB (Brett Dier).

Created by and Marc Firek, who serve as executive producers alongside Robinson, the series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios.

Both shows rank among ABC’s highest-rated series of this season.

ABC had previously renewed comedies such as “The Conners,” “Single Parents,” “Bless This Mess,” and “Modern Family,” the last of which will return for its final run next season. ABC has canceled the comedies “Speechless,” “The Kids Are Alright,” and “Splitting Up Together.”