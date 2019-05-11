×

‘The Goldbergs,’ ‘Schooled’ Renewed at ABC

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: ABC

Comedies “The Goldbergs” and its spinoff “Schooled” have been renewed at ABC.

The Goldbergs” will return for its seventh season while “Schooled” will return for its second.

“The Goldbergs,” Adam F. Goldberg’s autobiograpical family single-cam, stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, Sean Giambrone, Troy Gentile, Hayley Orrantia, Sam Lerner, George Segal and Jeff Garlin, with Patton Oswalt narrating.

The series is executive produced by Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop, Lew Schneider, David Guarascio and Andrew Secunda, and is from Happy Madison, Doug Robinson Productions and Adam F. Goldberg Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television.

“Schooled” centers on Lainey Lewis (AJ Michalka), who ends up taking a teaching job at her old high school, working alongside her former disciplinarians Principal Glascott (Tim Meadows) and Coach Mellor (Bryan Callen), as well as the young and cool CB (Brett Dier).

Related

Created by and Marc Firek, who serve as executive producers alongside Robinson, the series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios.

Both shows rank among ABC’s highest-rated series of this season.

ABC had previously renewed comedies such as “The Conners,” “Single Parents,” “Bless This Mess,” and “Modern Family,” the last of which will return for its final run next season. ABC has canceled the comedies “Speechless,” “The Kids Are Alright,” and “Splitting Up Together.”

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More TV

  • 'The Goldbergs,' 'Schooled' Renewed at ABC

    'The Goldbergs,' 'Schooled' Renewed at ABC

    Comedies “The Goldbergs” and its spinoff “Schooled” have been renewed at ABC. “The Goldbergs” will return for its seventh season while “Schooled” will return for its second. “The Goldbergs,” Adam F. Goldberg’s autobiograpical family single-cam, stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, Sean Giambrone, Troy Gentile, Hayley Orrantia, Sam Lerner, George Segal and Jeff Garlin, with Patton Oswalt narrating. [...]

  • WORLD OF DANCE -- "World Final"

    'AGT: The Champions,' 'World of Dance' Renewed at NBC

    Both “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” and “World of Dance” have been renewed at NBC. “AGT: The Champions” will return for its second season while “World of Dance” will return for its fourth. Both shows In partnership with global dance brand World of Dance, the competition series brings the world’s elite dancers together to compete [...]

  • ABC Orders 50 Cent-Produced Legal Drama,

    ABC Orders 50 Cent-Produced Legal Drama 'For Life,' Multi-Cam 'United We Fall' to Series

    ABC has expanded its series pick ups for the 2019-2020 season with orders for a half-hour comedy, “United We Fall,” and an hour-long drama, “For Life.” The latter hails from “Without A Trace” creator Hank Steinberg and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, and is described as a serialized legal and family drama inspired by the life of [...]

  • Greg Berlanti

    Peak Greg Berlanti: Prolific Producer Tops His Own Record With 18 Series

    Greg Berlanti has toppled his own record with an eye-popping 18 series ordered for the 2019 calendar year. Shows that hail from the super-producer’s Warner Bros.-based Greg Berlanti Productions dominate the CW’s schedule and are spread among five other major outlets: CBS, NBC, Fox, Netflix and the DC Universe streaming platform. This time last year, [...]

  • PROVEN INNOCENT: L-R: Kelsey Grammer and

    'Proven Innocent' Canceled After One Season at Fox

    Fox has pulled the plug on “Proven Innocent” after a single season, Variety has learned. The legal drama was Fox’s lowest-rated show for the 2018-19 season, with an Live+Same Day average of a 0.4 rating in the key adults 18-49 demographic. The legal drama also averaged just over 2 million viewers per episode. The Season 1 finale [...]

  • TV Ad Sales Upfronts

    Upfront 2019: TV Advertising Isn't Dead (Yet)

    TV’s annual “Upfront Week” is here, bringing with it the usual spate of mainstream media scrutiny of whether the medium is likely to survive that much further into the future. In an age of streaming video, the articles are right to ask the question. But the premise could not be more wrong. Yes, consumers are [...]

  • BTS - J-Hope, V, Jungkook, Jimin,

    As BTS Fans Flock to Central Park for 'GMA' Concert, NYPD Pleads 'Don't Pitch Tents'

    Ahead of BTS’ performance on “Good Morning America” this Wednesday (May 15), the New York Police Department’s 19th District has issued an alert to fans camping in the areas surrounding Rumsey Playfield and the Summerstage Amphitheater: don’t do it. “For your safety, camping in the concrete jungle is not permitted,” read a tweet issued on [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad