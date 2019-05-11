‘The Goldbergs’ Creator Exits Sony For Multi-Year Deal at ABC Studios

The writer and executive producer behind ABC’s “The Goldbergs,” which has just been picked up for a seventh season, is moving to ABC Studios under a four-year overall deal. Goldberg’s deal with Sony is set to expire in June, at which time he will move to the Disney lot in Burbank.
