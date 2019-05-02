×

‘Downton Abbey’ Creator Julian Fellowes’ ‘The Gilded Age’ Moves From NBC to HBO

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: AP/shutterstock

In a twist which Julian Fellowes himself might have written, “The Gilded Age,” which hails from the “Downton Abbey” creator, has moved from NBC to HBO.

The cabler has handed out a 10-episode production commitment, but is yet to reveal when “The Gilded Age” will finally premiere. After years of gestation, the 1885-set series was picked up by NBC last year and was aiming for a Spring 2019 debut.

“Given the opulent scope and scale of this richly textured character drama, HBO is the perfect home for ‘The Gilded Age,’” said Casey Bloys, president of programming at the cabler. “We’re all huge fans of Julian and I know I speak for Bob Greenblatt — who was involved in the development of this series while at Universal Television — when I say we’re thrilled to bring his undeniable genius to our viewers.”

Set in New York in the 1880s, “The Gilded Age” tells the story of a new-money family trying to join the ranks of the Astors and Vanderbilts. The drama was in development for more than six years at NBC, after Bob Greenblatt, who was chairman of NBC Entertainment at the time, first announced that its development at the Television Critics Association’s press tour in 2012. Several years passed with little movement towards production, but in Jan., 2018, NBC put out a 10-episode series order.

Related

“As with all of our studio projects, our goal is to find them the home that is the best fit for the series. We love the ambition and scope of ‘The Gilded Age,’ and after a highly competitive bidding process, ultimately came to the conclusion that HBO is the perfect network for this epic story. We can’t wait to partner with them to bring Julian’s majestic drama to audiences all over the globe,” said Paul Telegdy and George Cheeks, co-chairmen of NBC Entertainment in a statement.

Also upcoming from Fellowes is the “Downton Abbey” movie, which released a teaser trailer in late 2018 and is set hit theaters in September.

“I feel very privileged to be making ‘The Gilded Age’ with HBO and Universal Television,” said Fellowes on the change. “It has been a dream of mine for some time, as I am fascinated by this brutal and intensely glamorous period of America’s history. It will be about ambition, of course, and envy and hatred and, perhaps most of all, about love. I hope people will enjoy the series. I know I will enjoy making it.”

Fellowes will executive produce the series alongside Gareth Neame, with whom he partnered on both the original “Downton” series and the upcoming big screen version. TV veteran Michael Engler, who directed multiple episodes of “Downton,” will direct and serve as an EP.

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More TV

  • John Moxey

    British TV and Film Director John Llewellyn Moxey Dies at 94

    John Llewellyn Moxey, a prolific TV director who helmed episodes of “Charlie’s Angels,” “Mannix,” “Magnum, P.I.” and “Murder, She Wrote,” died of complications from cancer on April 29 in University Place, Wash. He was 94. The Argentinean-born British director was also known for a long string of 1970s-era TV movies, including “The Night Stalker,” “Panic [...]

  • Julian Fellowes’ ‘The Gilded Age’ Moves

    'Downton Abbey' Creator Julian Fellowes' 'The Gilded Age' Moves From NBC to HBO

    In a twist which Julian Fellowes himself might have written, “The Gilded Age,” which hails from the “Downton Abbey” creator, has moved from NBC to HBO. The cabler has handed out a 10-episode production commitment, but is yet to reveal when “The Gilded Age” will finally premiere. After years of gestation, the 1885-set series was [...]

  • Gayle King Power of Women 2017

    CBS News Sets New A.M. Lineup: Gayle King, Anthony Mason, Tony Dokoupil

    CBS News is moving to a new trio for “CBS This Morning.” Gayle King is expected to remain at the program, and will be flanked by Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil, according to two people familiar with the matter. As Variety reported in February and March, CBS News has other plans for King’s two current [...]

  • Jeff Tweedy Wilco

    'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Season 10 Adds Wilco's Jeff Tweedy to Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

    Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy has been cast in the new season of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” Variety has learned exclusively. The exact nature of Tweedy’s role in Season 10 of the HBO comedy is being kept under wraps. Tweedy is said to be good friends with Jeff Garlin, who stars on “Curb Your Enthusiasm” as Jeff Greene [...]

  • 'The Big Bang Theory' Cast Reflects

    'The Big Bang Theory' Cast Reflects on Final Emotional Day on Set

    Twelves years and 279 episodes culminated in one tearful bittersweet day on Tuesday — the taping of “The Big Bang Theory” series finale. Cast members of the longest-running multicamera comedy ever gave emotional testimonials on what that last day on set was like to Variety on the red carpet of the series finale party in [...]

  • Dan Fogelman

    'This Is Us' Creator Dan Fogelman Inks Mega-Deal With Disney's 20th TV

    “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman has signed a massive five-year overall deal that will keep him in the fold at 20th Century Fox Television. Sources tell Variety that the pact is worth somewhere in the $125 million range. Under the new deal, Fogelman will continue to develop drama, live-action and animated comedy projects. Fogelman previously [...]

  • Discovery Corporate New Logo

    Domestic Advertising and Distribution Gains Drive Discovery Q1 Earnings

    Discovery Inc. delivered advertising and affiliate revenue growth in the U.S. in the first quarter even as international revenue fell against tough year-over-year comparisons. Discovery on Thursday reported total revenue of $2.7 billion, in line with Wall Street’s expectations and up 17% from the year-ago quarter. However, adjusted for the impact of Discovery’s Scripps Networks [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad