‘The Flash’ to Change Showrunners Ahead of Season 6

The Flash” showrunner Todd Helbing is stepping down, with Eric Wallace being promoted to helm the DC series for its upcoming sixth season, Variety has confirmed.

Helbing has been the showrunner on “The Flash” for two seasons. After his exit, he will develop new projects under his overall deal at Warner Bros. Television. His other credits include “Black Sails” and “Spartacus.”

“From his first day on ‘The Flash,’ Todd Helbing has been a leader on the show, beloved by the cast and crew for his exceptional talent, vision and wonderful attitude,” series executive producer Greg Berlanti said. “We are all sad to see him go, but we will all be better for the many shows he will no doubt create and run in the future.”

Wallace joined “The Flash” in Season 4 as a co-executive producer and most recently served as executive producer alongside Helbing in Season 5. Wallace will serve as the sole showrunner for the series beginning in Season 6.

“Eric Wallace has proven his own exceptional talent and voice since season four, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to watch how he shapes the future of Team Flash and the many thrilling adventures that lay ahead for our characters and dedicated fans,” said Berlanti.

News of the showrunner change on “The Flash” comes just days after it was announced that fellow CW show “Arrow,” which spawned “The Flash,” will end after a 10-episode eighth season.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the showrunner change.

 

