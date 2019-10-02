×
Sharon Hall to Develop Series Adaptation of Photo Book ‘The Endings’ (EXCLUSIVE)

CREDIT: Jessica Ennis and Caitlin Cronenberg

Sony Pictures Television and Sharon Hall’s Mom de Guerre Productions have optioned the photo book “The Endings” for series development, Variety has learned exclusively from sources.

The book features A-list actresses like Tessa Thompson, Kiera Knightly, and Julianne Moore in photographic vignettes that are described as capturing female characters in the throes of emotional transformation.

The book hails from photographer Caitlin Cronenberg and art director Jessica Ennis. Both will serve as co-executive producers on the project with Hall executive producing. Sony Pictures Television, where Hall is under a first-look deal, will produce. Cronenberg and Ennis previously co-directed a short film of the same name based on the book.

Hall is known for executive producing shows like “The Expanse,” which was canceled by Syfy after three seasons before being revived by Amazon for a fourth. She will also executive produce the upcoming Amazon series “Utopia.”

Cronenberg’s past work includes the cover and booklet of Drake’s album “Views” and a self-published book of nude portraits called “Poser.” Ennis has produced sets for clients including MTV, Microsoft, HBO, New Balance, Sephora, and Universal Music. Her work has alsobeen featured in publications including Vogue, W Magazine, and GQ. Cronenberg is repped by Verve.

