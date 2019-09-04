‘The Detour’ Canceled After Four Seasons at TBS

“The Detour” has reached the end of the road.

The family comedy series has been canceled after four seasons at TBS, Variety has learned. The series was created, written and executive-produced by Jason Jones and Samantha Bee. Jones also starred in the series along with Natalie Zea, Ashley Gerasimovich, Liam Carroll and Daniella Pineda.

Season 4 of “The Detour” aired on TBS over the summer, with the finale that aired on Aug. 20 now serving as the series finale. Brennan Shroff and Tony Hernandez also served as executive producers along with Jones and Bee.

Bee remains in business with TBS, with the network airing her weekly late-night series “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” That show will air at least through 2020 on TBS, with the network having renewed it for two seasons back in 2018.

“The Detour” was one of several shows TBS launched in its push into the premium comedy space, along with others such as “Wrecked,” “Angie Tribeca,” and “Search Party.” The former two of those three shows have all ended while the third season of “Search Party” was announced last year but has yet to debut. Current comedies on TBS include “The Last O.G.,” which is currently prepping its third season, and “Miracle Workers,” which debuted earlier this year.

Following the completion of the acquisition of Time-Warner by AT&T, questions remain about the branding and content strategies of WarnerMedia cable channels like TBS and TNT. TBS has branded itself as a comedy network for the last several years, while TNT has focused on dramas with shows like “The Alienist” and “Claws.” But the long-gestating series adaptation of the drama film “Snowpiercer” was recently moved over to TBS with a Season 2 renewal after it had been in development for years at TNT, while TNT is set to begin airing weekly shows from pro wrestling brand AEW starting this October.