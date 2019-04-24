The CW Renews ‘All American,’ ‘The 100,’ ‘In The Dark’ and ‘Roswell, New Mexico’

The CW has announced a flurry of renewals.

Three of the network’s freshman shows, “All American,” “Roswell, New Mexico” and “In The Dark,” will return for second seasons, as well as “The 100,” which gets a seventh outing. This means that all five of The CW’s first-year shows, including the previously-renewed “Legacies” and “Charmed,” have been picked up for a sophomore run, a first for the network.

The sixth season of “The 100” is set to premiere on April 30, and will see the characters descending to a new planet after being frozen in stasis pods on a spaceship for decades, after escaping an uninhabitable Earth.

“The 100,” originally inspired by the young adult novels by Kass Morgan, is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Alloy Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios with executive producers Jason Rothenberg and Leslie Morgenstein. It stars Eliza Taylor, Paige Turco, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne and Tasya Teles.

Season 5 of the show averaged a 0.30 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and just under 1 million total viewers per episode.

“Roswell, New Mexico” is the second adaptation of the “Roswell High” book series by Melinda Metz and centers around Liz Ortecho (Jeanine Mason), who reluctantly returns to her tourist-trap hometown to move back in with her father, and discovers otherworldly secrets along the way.

The series, which averaged a 0.28 live rating and a touch over 1 million viewers for its first season, comes from Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, in association with Amblin Television and Bender Brown Productions. Executive producers on the show are Carina Adly MacKenzie, Chris Hollier, Julie Plec, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Lawrence Bender, and Kevin Kelly Brown.

“In The Dark,” a one-hour drama centered on a blind woman (played by Perry Mattfeld) who is a “hard-living, hard-drinking, disaffected 20-something with a penchant for cigarettes and casual sex,” hails from CBS Television Studios and Warner Bros. Television, in association with Red Hour Films. The show, which has aired only three episodes to date, is averaging a 0.20 rating and around 750,00 total viewers.

Executive producers on “In The Dark” are Corinne Kingsbury, Jonathan Collier Collier, Ben Stiller, Jackie Cohn, Nicholas Weinstock, Michael Showalter and Emily Fox. As well as Mattfeld, the show also stars Rich Sommer, Brooke Markham, Casey Diedrick, Keston John, Morgan Krantz, Thamela Mpumlwana, Derek Webster and Kathleen York.

The high school football drama “All American” is based on the life of real-life pro football player Spencer Paysinger (who also served as executive producer) and was created by April Blair. Blair stepped down as showrunner just ahead of the series premiere in Oct. 2018, and Nkechi Okoro Carroll was promoted into the role.

The show centers on the character of Spencer James (played by Daniel Ezra), who is a rising high school football player at Compton’s South Crenshaw High recruited by Beverly High football coach Billy Baker (Taye Diggs). In addition to Ezra and Diggs, the show stars Samantha Logan, Bre-Z, Greta Onieogou, Monet Mazur, Michael Evans Behling, Cody Christian, Karimah Westbrook and Jalyn Hall.

“All American” averaged 667,000 total live viewers and a 0.2 in the 18-49 demo during its first season, making it the third lowest of the network’s programming, behind only “Dynasty” and “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” which signed off with a series finale in April.

The CW previously gave early renewals to “Supernatural,” whose upcoming 15th season will be its last, “Riverdale,” “Legacies,” “Charmed,” “The Flash,” “Supergirl,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “Black Lightning,” “Dynasty” and “Arrow,” which is also ending after its next, shortened season.