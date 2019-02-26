×
The CW Pilot ‘Glamorous’ Casts Ben J. Pierce in Lead Role

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Ben J Pierce
CREDIT: Courtesy of the CW

Ben J. Pierce has been cast in the lead role for the upcoming CW pilot “Glamorous,” Variety has learned.

He joins a cast which includes Brooke Shields and Jade Payton, with Eva Longoria in the director’s seat.

The pilot centers around Pierce’s character Marco, a gender non-conforming recent high school graduate who uses makeup and fashion to let his queer self bloom. His life changes when an unplanned rant on YouTube bashing a cosmetics company for their shoddy products lands him a dream internship at the side of its founder and CEO, Madolyn (Brooke Shields). On his own for the first time, this is Marco’s chance to live, love, and grow to understand what it really means to be queer.

A CW statement revealed Pierson Fodé has also been added to the cast as Chad, an ambitious alpha male who works at the cosmetics company his mother founded, styling himself as her heir apparent.  While openly gay, Chad is buttoned down and unsophisticated, with a personality and wardrobe that would be more at home on Wall Street than the beauty industry.

Pierce has recently appeared as the first openly gay character on the Netflix show “Fuller House,” while Fodé’s recent credits include CBS’ “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

“Glamorous” is written and executive produced by Jordon Nardino. Damon Wayans Jr. will also executive produce with Kameron Tarlow of Wayans’ Two Shakes Entertainment banner co-executive producing. Michael Rauch has also joined as an Executive Producer. “Glamorous” will be Longoria’s first

