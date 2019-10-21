‘The Crown’ Season 3 Trailer Teases Rivalry Between the Queen and Princess Margaret (Watch)

Netflix has released the full trailer for season 3 of “The Crown,” and it’s clear that everything isn’t exactly going swimmingly for Olivia Colman’s Queen Elizabeth II.

Set to a cover of Bob Dylan’s “The Times They Are a Changin’,” the trailer teases that this season the monarchy will have to grapple with miner’s strikes, a feisty Labour Party Prime Minister, and far from a small dose of in-fighting.

“On days like today ask yourself, in the time I’ve been on the throne, what have I actually achieved,” asks Colman’s Queen on the occasion of her Silver Jubilee, commemorating 25 years on the throne.

“This country was still great when I came to the throne, all that’s happened on my watch is the place has fallen apart,” she adds.

The trailer also offers a glimpse at the sisterly rivalry which has evolved between the Queen and Princess Margaret, played by Helena Bonham-Carter. Margaret clearly has a sizable chip on her shoulder from all those years playing second fiddle to her sister.

“Frustrations and resentments can build up from a life as a support act,” Margaret says.

From the trailer, season 3 will also deal with Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor) and the controversy around him falling in love with a young Camilla Parker Bowles (Emerald Fennell).

According to Netflix’s logline, the third season will see the Queen and her family struggle to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing Britain. From Cold War paranoia, through to the jet-set and the space age – the exuberance of the 1960s and the long hangover of the 1970s – Elizabeth and the Royals must adapt to a new, more liberated, but also more turbulent world.

“The Crown” has been renewed for a fourth season, which will feature the same actors as Season 3. Also starring in season 3 are Tobias Menzies as the Duke of Edinburgh, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Ben Daniels as Lord Snowdon, Jason Watkins as Prime Minister Harold Wilson, and “Game of Thrones” alumnus Charles Dance as Lord Mountbatten.

“The Crown” Season 3 will hit Netflix Nov. 17. Watch the full trailer above.