×

‘The Crown’ Season 3 Trailer Teases Rivalry Between the Queen and Princess Margaret (Watch)

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All

Netflix has released the full trailer for season 3 of “The Crown,” and it’s clear that everything isn’t exactly going swimmingly for Olivia Colman’s Queen Elizabeth II.

Set to a cover of Bob Dylan’s “The Times They Are a Changin’,” the trailer teases that this season the monarchy will have to grapple with miner’s strikes, a feisty Labour Party Prime Minister, and far from a small dose of in-fighting.

“On days like today ask yourself, in the time I’ve been on the throne, what have I actually achieved,” asks Colman’s Queen on the occasion of her Silver Jubilee, commemorating 25 years on the throne.

“This country was still great when I came to the throne, all that’s happened on my watch is the place has fallen apart,” she adds.

The trailer also offers a glimpse at the sisterly rivalry which has evolved between the Queen and Princess Margaret, played by Helena Bonham-Carter. Margaret clearly has a sizable chip on her shoulder from all those years playing second fiddle to her sister.

“Frustrations and resentments can build up from a life as a support act,” Margaret says.

From the trailer, season 3 will also deal with Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor) and the controversy around him falling in love with a young Camilla Parker Bowles (Emerald Fennell).

According to Netflix’s logline, the third season will see the Queen and her family struggle to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing Britain. From Cold War paranoia, through to the jet-set and the space age – the exuberance of the 1960s and the long hangover of the 1970s – Elizabeth and the Royals must adapt to a new, more liberated, but also more turbulent world.

The Crown” has been renewed for a fourth season, which will feature the same actors as Season 3. Also starring in season 3 are Tobias Menzies as the Duke of Edinburgh, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Ben Daniels as Lord Snowdon, Jason Watkins as Prime Minister Harold Wilson, and “Game of Thrones” alumnus Charles Dance as Lord Mountbatten.

“The Crown” Season 3 will hit Netflix Nov. 17. Watch the full trailer above.

More TV

  • Katherine Ryan Says Boyfriend Saved Her

    Katherine Ryan Says Boyfriend Saved Her Netflix Scripts in Fight With Burglar

    London-based comedian, actor and writer Katherine Ryan says her boyfriend fought off a masked burglar and saved a laptop that contained scripts from her upcoming Netflix show, “The Duchess.” Sharing details on Instagram over the weekend, Ryan said her partner, Bobby Kootstra, tackled the intruder. “This is why I love Bobby K.,” Ryan wrote. “He [...]

  • Meghan Duchess of Sussex during a

    Candid ITV, ABC Doc on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Scores International Deals

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle open up on the stress of living in the spotlight in a candid documentary that is scoring more international deals. “Harry and Meghan: An African Journey” was broadcast Sunday on ITV in the U.K. and  will go out on ABC in the U.S. on Wednesday night. Produced by ITN Productions [...]

  • Bristol, CT - July 26, 2018

    Mina Kimes Helps ESPN Kick Off 'Daily' Podcast

    Mina Kimes is preparing to take ESPN into a new frontier. The sports-media giant has launched a “SportsCenter” for Snapchat and tested baseball telecasts for kids. Now it’s hoping to set up shop in another media venue. Starting tomorrow, the Disney-backed company launches “ESPN Daily,” a weekday morning podcast that aims to tap its vast [...]

  • MIA Wrap

    Rome MIA Market Wraps With Stronger U.S. Presence, Boosts Italy's Industry Standing

    Rome’s MIA market for TV series, feature films and documentaries wrapped positively Sunday with organizers boasting a bump in attendance just as some 2,500 executives departed in an upbeat mood after four days of dealmaking and presentations of mostly European fresh product, which elevated Italy’s global standing in the industry, especially within the TV sector. [...]

  • Content-is-King

    Top TV Execs Tackle New Distribution Landscape in Rome

    ROME – In an increasingly complex TV market, with a host of new big-ticket streaming services preparing to enter an already crowded arena, both buyers and sellers are rethinking some of the fundamentals of the TV business as they grapple with the best way to reach global audiences. A host of top producers, network executives, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad