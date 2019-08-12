×

‘The Crown’ Season 3 to Premiere in November

By
Henry Chu

International Editor

Henry's Most Recent Stories

View All

The Crown” comes back for its third season on Netflix on Nov. 17.

The new season of the wildly popular royal drama stars Oscar-winner Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, taking over the role from Claire Foy, who played the monarch in the first two series. Tobias Menzies plays her husband, Prince Phillip, and Oscar nominee Helena Bonham Carter portrays her sister, Princess Margaret.

The third series comes nearly two years after the second season premiered. It spans the years 1964-77, during the Swinging ’60s and through the ’70s, up to the cusp of Margaret Thatcher’s election as prime minister in 1979. Netflix has dropped brief footage from the new season showing Colman in royal regalia.

A fourth season of the series is also in production, but Netflix did not say when that would premiere.

Other cast members for Seasons 3 and 4 include Ben Daniels as Tony Armstrong-Jones, Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Marion Bailey as the Queen Mother and Jason Watkins as Prime Minister Harold Wilson. The new cast replaces the actors who portrayed these roles in the first two seasons, led by Foy as the queen, Matt Smith as Philip and Vanessa Kirby as Margaret.

Colman won the Oscar for best actress earlier this year for playing one of Elizabeth’s predecessors, the 18th-century monarch Queen Anne, in “The Favourite.”

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • the crown olivia colman

    'The Crown' Season 3 to Premiere in November

    “The Crown” comes back for its third season on Netflix on Nov. 17. The new season of the wildly popular royal drama stars Oscar-winner Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, taking over the role from Claire Foy, who played the monarch in the first two series. Tobias Menzies plays her husband, Prince Phillip, and Oscar [...]

  • German Drama 'Dark Woods' to Dramatize

    German Drama 'Dark Woods' to Dramatize Real-Life Missing Woman Mystery

    Production has started on German crime drama “Dark Woods,” based on the real-life 1989 disappearance of a woman who was the sister of a high-ranking German police officer. It will star Matthias Brandt (“Babylon Berlin”), Karoline Schuch (“Hanna’s Journey”), and August Wittgenstein (“Das Boot”). Silke Bodenbender (“Vater Mutter Morder”) and Nicholas Ofczarek (“Pagan Peak”) have [...]

  • CBS Viacom

    CBS and Viacom Boards Haggle Over Price as Merger Talks Accelerate

    Board members of CBS and Viacom worked most of the weekend in an effort to reach a long-awaited merger agreement for the two halves of the Redstone media empire. Sources close to the situation said the sides have made progress since Friday in hashing out some of the final details in the tie-up between the [...]

  • Writers vs Agents Packaging War WGA

    Writers Guild Leaders Blasted for 'Failing Strategy'

    The election for the Writers Guild of America West remains heated with dissidents attacking the  guild’s hardline stance on Hollywood agents. The latest salvo came Sunday from “Wonder Woman” writer Jason Fuchs, who’s part of the WGA Forward Together slate. His group is contending that the WGA needs to get back to the bargaining table after [...]

  • Geena Davis

    Geena Davis Recalls Uncomfortable Audition: 'I Didn't Know You Could Say No'

    Geena Davis is opening up about her own #MeToo moment. The “Thelma & Louise” star told USA Today she had a “million examples” of uncomfortable acting experiences, recalling how one director asked her to act out a “sexy scene” while sitting on his lap. “I was auditioning for a part where in one scene, my [...]

  • Jameela Jamil attends the NBC red

    Jameela Jamil Calls on Celebrities to Stop Airbrushing Photos

    Jameela Jamil is calling for celebrities and social media influencers to stop airbrushing photos. “I know it’s hard because we are perpetually scrutinized and criticized in this industry, but I’m begging other influencers, actors, and models to join me in not allowing airbrushing,” she wrote on Twitter. “We have to stop setting standards for others [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad