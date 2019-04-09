×
‘The Crown’ Casts Newcomer as Princess Diana

With flower garland round neckPRINCESS DIANA IN PAKISTAN - 1996
CREDIT: THE SUN/REX/Shutterstock

“The Crown” has found its Princess Diana.

Emma Corrin has been tapped to star as Lady Diana Spencer, who would go on to become the Princess of Wales, on the Netflix drama series. The plan is for the character to make her first appearance in the show’s fourth season rather than in the upcoming third as originally planned.

Corrin will next be seen in the upcoming Epix series “Pennyworth,” which tells the origin story of Bruce Wayne’s butler Alfred. She will also make her debut film appearance as Miss South Africa in “Misbehaviour,” a historical drama which follows the story of a group of women from the Women’s Liberation Movement seeking to disrupt the 1970 Miss World beauty competition.

“Emma is a brilliant talent who immediately captivated us when she came in for the part of Diana Spencer,” said series creator Peter Morgan. “As well as having the innocence and beauty of a young Diana, she also has, in abundance, the range and complexity to portray an extraordinary woman who went from anonymous teenager to becoming the most iconic woman of her generation.”

Season 3 of “The Crown” is slated to debut later this year. Olivia Colman will take over the role of Queen Elizabeth from Claire Foy, while Tobias Menzies will play Prince Phillip, the role previously played by Matt Smith. Other Season 3 cast members include Helena Bonham Carter, Jason Watkins, Josh O’Connor, Emerald Fennell, and Marion Bailey.

The first two seasons of the show about the reign of British monarch Queen Elizabeth II have met with widespread critical acclaim. Most recently, the second season picked up five Emmy Awards, including best actress in a drama series for Foy and best directing for a drama series for Stephen Daldry.

The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news of Corrin’s casting.

