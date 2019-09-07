×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘The Crown,’ Season 3: Don’t Go Make Her Brown Eyes Blue

By
Henry Chu

International Editor

Henry's Most Recent Stories

View All
the crown olivia colman

Dark-eyed actress Olivia Colman was originally fitted with blue contact lenses for “The Crown” to make her eyes match those of Claire Foy, her predecessor in the role of Queen Elizabeth II, but the show’s makers quickly abandoned the idea because it made Oscar-winner Colman seem as though she were “acting behind a mask,” the Guardian newspaper reported Saturday.

“It was as if we had taken all of her acting ability and put it in a safe and locked it away,” director Ben Caron said of the abortive blue-contacts attempt. Instead, in a royal continuity break, Colman’s eyes remain their regular color – brown – throughout Seasons 3 and 4 of the series. (The real queen’s eyes are blue, like Foy’s.)

Re-coloring Colman’s eyes in post-production was vetoed as well. “It didn’t feel like her. CGI-ing her eyes seemed to diminish what she was doing,” said Caron, who helmed the first four episodes of Season 3, which drops on Netflix in November.

Guardian journalist Charlotte Higgins spent months behind the scenes of the hit series, whose new season covers the 1960s and ’70s. Although writer Peter Morgan had expected it to be about the queen’s warm relationship with Prime Minister Harold Wilson, executive producer Suzanne Mackie told Higgins that “what he has discovered is that it’s actually about [Prince] Charles, partly because Josh O’Connor, the actor who plays him is so astonishingly good.” O’Connor’s prominent ears no doubt helped.

Caron also said that “The Crown” was not about the merits or otherwise of monarchy, but a drama about human relations. He compared the show to another groundbreaking high-end, multi-season season about a powerful but often dysfunctional family.

“I don’t think the mafia is a great thing. Nor do lots of people. But lots of people watch ‘The Sopranos’ because they are fascinated by Tony Soprano and his family relationships, and because the stakes in the story are massive,” Caron told the Guardian.

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • the crown olivia colman

    'The Crown,' Season 3: Don't Go Make Her Brown Eyes Blue

    Dark-eyed actress Olivia Colman was originally fitted with blue contact lenses for “The Crown” to make her eyes match those of Claire Foy, her predecessor in the role of Queen Elizabeth II, but the show’s makers quickly abandoned the idea because it made Oscar-winner Colman seem as though she were “acting behind a mask,” the [...]

  • Walter Mosley Star Trek Discovery

    Walter Mosley Exits 'Star Trek: Discovery' Writers' Room After N-Word Complaint

    Author Walter Mosley says he recently quit a television series on which he was writing after another writer complained about his use of the n-word in the writers’ room. Mosley, who is African-American and Jewish, wrote in an op-ed for the New York Times that he had used the word while telling a story from [...]

  • Jessica Biel Limetown

    TV Review: 'Limetown' with Jessica Biel

    “Limetown” is about as meta on the persistent true crime phenomenon as it gets. The new Facebook Watch drama, based on Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie’s 2015 scripted podcast, follows a radio reporter who’s chasing down an unsolved mystery, recording what’s essentially a podcast all the while. (Though the original podcast unfolds in the vein [...]

  • Darren Criss

    Darren Criss to Star in, Produce Ryan Murphy Netflix Series 'Hollywood'

    Darren Criss is reteaming with Ryan Murphy on the latter’s upcoming Netflix series “Hollywood.” Criss is set to star in and executive produce the series, breaking the news on Instagram on Friday. “Honored to say that I’m heading back to the House of Murphy where I’ll be starring in but also executive producing HOLLYWOOD with Time’s [...]

  • DSCF0364.RAF

    TV Review: Netflix's 'The Spy' With Sacha Baron Cohen

    “The Spy,” Netflix’s new limited series, places Sacha Baron Cohen in a relatively unfamiliar position: stripping him of his humor and placing him within the bounds of a script. On shows and in films ranging from “Borat” to last year’s “Who Is America?,” Baron Cohen has gone into without-a-net scenarios and never broken character. There’s [...]

  • catherine the great HBO Helen Mirren

    TV News Roundup: HBO Releases 'Catherine The Great' Trailer Featuring Helen Mirren

    In today’s TV news roundup, HBO drops the first trailer for its four-part series “Catherine the Great,” and Lifetime’s “The College Admissions Scandal” movie sets a premiere date. DATES Lifetime‘s “The College Admissions Scandal” will premiere Oct. 12. The movie stars Penelope Ann Miller and Mia Kirshner as two wealthy mothers who pay their way, [...]

  • Chris March Dead

    'Project Runway' Alum Chris March Dies at 56

    Chris March, a celebrity costume designer and former “Project Runway” contestant on Bravo, died on Thursday. He was 56. “We are deeply saddened by the news of Chris March’s passing,” a Bravo spokesperson said in a statement to Variety. “He was a favorite among Bravo fans and the fashion community. Our condolences go out to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad