‘The Crown’ Has Not Cast Imelda Staunton for Seasons 5 and 6, Netflix Says

Imelda Staunton'Downton Abbey' photocall, Rome Film Festival, Italy - 19 Oct 2019
CREDIT: Cristiano Minichiello/Shutterstock

Netflix is shooting down reports that Imelda Staunton is joining “The Crown.”

“We are currently filming season 4 of ‘The Crown’ but have not commissioned any further seasons as yet, therefore any news on casting remains pure speculation,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement.

Staunton, known to many as the despicable Dolores Umbridge in the “Harry Potter” franchise, was rumored to be taking over the mantle of Queen Elizabeth II from Olivia Colman for seasons 5 and 6 of the historical drama.

Staunton recently starred in the latest “Maleficent” flick, and showed her period pedigree with an appearance in the “Downton Abbey” movie, also in 2019. On the TV side, she starred opposite Martin Freeman in the ITV drama “A Confession” earlier this year.

Season 3 of “The Crown” recently dropped on Netflix. This season saw Oscar winner Colman make her first appearance as the Queen, taking over from Claire Foy who played the role for seasons 1 and 2, winning a Golden Globe award and Screen Actors Guild award for best actress in a drama.

“The Crown” tells the inside story of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, from her early years on the throne depicted in the first two seasons, to the turbulent times the monarchy suffered in the ’60s and ’70s in season 3.

Season 3 also saw Tobias Menzies take over the role of Prince Phillip from Matt Smith, and Oscar nominee Helena Bonham Carter portray the Queen’s sister Princess Margaret, taking over from Vanessa Kirby. Also starring in season 3 were Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Ben Daniels as Lord Snowdon, Jason Watkins as Prime Minister Harold Wilson, and “Game of Thrones” alumnus Charles Dance as Lord Mountbatten.

Production on season 4 is already well under way, with no premiere date announced as of yet.

