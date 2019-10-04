‘The Crown’ Creator Peter Morgan Sets Netflix Film, TV Overall Deal

“The Crown” creator Peter Morgan is staying in business with Netflix.

Morgan has signed a multi-year overall deal at the streaming giant for both film and television projects. News of the deal comes ahead of the premiere of “The Crown” Season 3 on Nov. 17.

The deal was brokered by Morgan’s U.K.-based lawyers Lee & Thompson

“The Crown” is one of Netflix’s most critically-acclaimed originals. The first two seasons have garnered 26 Emmy nominations and eight wins, including wins for both best actress in a drama for Claire Foy and best supporting actor in a drama for John Lithgow.

More to come…