×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

New Version of ‘Count of Monte Cristo’ in the Works for U.K. Broadcaster (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All

A new TV adaptation of Alexandre Dumas’ classic “The Count of Monte Cristo” is in the works for a major British broadcaster, with Lydia Adetunji and Amit Gupta writing the series. It will be the first screen version of the story to feature a black count in the title role.

The 19th-century novel followed Edmond Dantes as he sought revenge after being wrongly framed and imprisoned for treason. The classic tale has inspired countless film and TV adaptations. The new series is the first project from Neon Ink, the fledgling U.K.-based production company set up by former ITV Studios execs Kate Lewis and Julia Walsh.

French author Dumas wrote about his own African heritage and the discrimination he faced in his own life. Having a black count in Adetunji and Gupta’s take on his story, which will retain the period setting, will be a first, with casting to follow if the project gets a final greenlight.

Neon Ink is backed by European production and distribution group Banijay, whose French studios arm is understood to be jointly developing the new series. The broadcaster is still not known, but it is one of the big British players. Banijay would not comment, but has a sizable international sales operation and is expected to take it out internationally.

Adentunji’s credits include Sky series “Riviera,” and the upcoming ITV adaptation of Malorie Blackman’s “Noughts and Crosses.” Gupta’s work includes the BAFTA-nominated Andrea Riseborough and Michael Sheen film “Resistance.”

Popular on Variety

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

More TV

  • ITV Orders Drama 'Belgravia' From 'Downton

    ITV Orders Period Drama 'Belgravia' From 'Downton Abbey's' Julian Fellowes

    ITV has greenlit a new period drama series based on the novel “Belgravia,” which was written by Julian Fellowes, the creator of “Downton Abbey.” The production company behind that period hit, NBCUniversal’s Carnival Films, is making the new series. Fellowes already has an NBC series, “The Gilded Age,” and other projects in the works for [...]

  • Black Panther

    'Black Panther,' 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Nominated for Best Publicity Campaign

    Hollywood publicists have selected nominees for the best publicity campaigns of 2018. On the film front, Disney’s “Black Panther,” Fox’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Paramount’s “A Quiet Place,” Sony’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” Universal’s “Halloween,” and Warner Bros.’ “Crazy Rich Asians” received nods for the Maxwell Weinberg award for top movie publicity campaign of 2018. Nominated for [...]

  • Hotstar, Fox's Indian Streaming Service, Moves

    Hotstar, Fox's Indian Streaming Service, Moves Into Original Content With Big-Name Talent

    Fox and Star India’s leading OTT platform, Hotstar, is partnering with a plethora of top Indian talent to create original programming under the brand Hotstar Specials, the company announced Monday. Filmmakers who have signed up to create content for Hotstar include Shekhar Kapur (“Elizabeth: The Golden Age”), Neeraj Pandey (“M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story”), Kabir [...]

  • Gretchen Carlson

    Gretchen Carlson on New Lifetime Documentary and the 'Pervasive Epidemic' of Sexual Harassment

    Gretchen Carlson’s new two-hour Lifetime documentary, “Gretchen Carlson: Breaking the Silence,” focuses not on her $20 million settlement in 2016 against the late Roger Ailes and Fox News, but on the everyday occurrences of sexual harassment that American women experience in the workplace. The A+E Originals-produced special, which airs Monday at 8 p.m., examines several [...]

  • Bob Bakish

    Viacom Explores Sale of Majority Stake in Its China Channels

    Viacom is exploring the sale of its majority stake in its TV channels in China, according to media reports Monday. The media giant has held talks with at least one entity in China over the sale of stakes in channels such as MTV and Nickelodeon, the Wall Street Journal said. The newspaper, which was the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad